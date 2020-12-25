Sports quiz of the year: The answers to our test of your 2020 knowledge

(Getty Images)

On Christmas Eve, we set you 50 questions to test your knowledge of what has been a unique but certainly unforgettable year in sport.

If you haven’t given it a go yet, hold fire - you can do so here.

When you’re ready to find out how you got on, scroll down to run through the answers.

You can let us know how you got on in the comments or by tweeting us.

Without further ado…

1. In June, which Premier League manager became the first to make a quintuple substitution, during his side’s win over Sheffield United?

A: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

2. Which batsman did Stuart Broad dismiss to claim his 500th Test wicket? Remarkably, James Anderson dismissed the same player to reach the same landmark in 2017.

A: Kraigg Brathwaite

3. Which athlete set new British indoor records for the mile, 1500m and 800m at the start of the year?

A: Jemma Reekie

4. Which French side did Exeter Chiefs beat to win their first European Rugby Champions Cup?

A: Racing 92

5. For what reason was Novak Djokovic disqualified from the US Open?

A: He hit a line judge with a tennis ball

6. Whose shootout penalty did David Marshall crucially save to send Scotland to their first major tournament since 1998 with a playoff win over Serbia?

A: Aleksandar Mitrovic

7. What did American fighter Deontay Wilder initially blame for his defeat against Tyson Fury in February?

A: His ring-walk costume - Wilder claimed the 40-pound outfit was too heavy

8. How many of the 17 grands prix this season did Lewis Hamilton win?

A: 11

9. And how many drivers not named Lewis Hamilton won races?

A: Four - Valteri Bottas and Max Verstappen each won two, while Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez won one each

10. Where was the NBA season completed within a ‘bubble’ after it had been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic?

A: Walt Disney World, Florida, USA

11. The Luke Comer-trained He Knows No Fear became the biggest priced winner in British and Irish racing history when winning at Leopardstown in August. At what odds did he score?

A: 300/1

12. Who was the only Englishman to win an event on the PGA Tour event in 2020?

A: Tyrell Hatton

13. Which club withdrew midway through their first season in rugby league’s Super League in July due to 'overwhelming financial challenges’?

A: Toronto Wolfpack

14. Which player broke the world record for a female player’s transfer fee when she signed for Chelsea for Wolfsburg this summer, in a deal worth a reported £300,000?

A: Pernille Harder

15. Jofra Archer’s bowling displays earned him the IPL’s MVP award, but which of the English batsmen in the competition scored the most runs?

A: Eoin Morgan

16. And while we’re on Jofra Archer - what did the 25-year-old briefly lose while moving house?

A: His World Cup winner’s medal - it was eventually found in a guest bedroom

17. Which pop star was widely mocked on social media after claiming in an Instagram post to have run 100m in 5.97 seconds - almost four seconds faster than Usain Bolt’s world record?

A: Britney Spears

18. Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones set a new record for the most international caps when he won his 149th this year, but whose mark did he surpass?

A: Richie McCaw, the New Zealand great

19. Who was the only female player to reach multiple Grand Slam singles finals this year?

A: Sofia Kenin

20. The NFL completed its first ever virtual Draft, with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the picks from his home. Which player was taken first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals?

A: Joe Burrow, the LSU quarterback

21. Which team won promotion to the second tier of English football for the first time ever, despite having been only eighth in League 1 when the coronavirus pandemic forced an early end to the season?

A: Wycombe Wanderers - Gareth Ainsworth’s side were promoted to third on a points-per-game basis and then won the playoffs

22. Racing became the first major UK sport to return from its coronavirus shutdown on June 1. Which course had the honour of hosting the first meeting of the restart?

A: Newcastle

23. Which British cyclist won his first Grand Tour, ten years after bunking off school to watch the team he rides for be launched?

A: Tao Geoghegan Hart - you can read all about it here

24. Who said that the young generation of players in his sport were “so bad” he would have to “lose an arm and a leg” to slip outside the world’s top 50?

A: Ronnie O’Sullivan

25. Who was Roy Keane “sick to death” of in June? The angry Sky Sports pundit claimed, about the same player: “I’d be fighting him at half-time… I would be swinging punches at that guy.”

A: David de Gea - the Manchester United goalkeeper had just made a blunder against Tottenham

26. Joshua Cheptegei broke both the 10,000m and 5,000m world records on the track this year. Which country does he represent?

A: Uganda

27. Which renowned rugby referee recently announced his retirement after overseeing the 100th international Test match of his career at the Autumn Nations Cup?

A: Nigel Owens

28. Which chess grandmaster finished 11th in the world in the Premier League’s fantasy football game, having briefly led the competition?

A: Magnus Carlsen

29. By what name did Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho accidentally refer to England manager Gareth Southgate?

A: Gary - the Portuguese claimed he had always presumed Gary was short for Gareth

30. In what unsatisfactory way were England knocked out of the women’s T20 World Cup?

A: Their semi-final was washed out without a ball being bowled, leaving India to advance with a better group stage record.

31. In which round did Joe Joyce stop fellow Brit Daniel Dubois to cause an upset in their heavyweight clash in November?

A: 10th

32. How many NBA titles have the Los Angeles Lakers now won in total after their 4-2 Finals series triumph over the Miami Heat in Orlando in October?

A: 17

33. Darts player Jose de Sousa shares a nickname with fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho but what was de Sousa’s job before becoming a professional darts player?

A: A kitchen fitter

34. How many shots did Tiger Woods take to complete the 12th hole during his final round at the Masters? It was the American’s worst score on any hole since he joined the PGA Tour in 1996.

A: Ten

35. Prior to thrashing Iceland in the concluding dead rubber, England had scored just one goal from open play in their Uefa Nations League campaign. Who scored it?

A: Mason Mount - the Chelsea man scored the winner against Belgium at Wembley in October

36. Which country could Mo Farah not find in his map-based challenge on I’m a Celebrity?

A: Wales - where the show was being filmed at the time

37. Great Britain missed out on qualification for the inaugural Fed Cup Finals - which were subsequently postponed until 2021 - after which country beat them in qualifying?

A: Slovakia

38. What was the name given to the one-off race held at Silverstone the week after the British Grand Prix, as Formula 1 briefly relied on holding multiple rounds of its calendar at the same tracks?

A: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

39. Which Arsenal star broke Nikita Parris’ all-time WSL scoring record?

A: Vivianne Miedema

40. Zak Crawley scored a magnificent 267 in the third Test against Pakistan, but which other England batsman also scored a century in the same innings?

A: Jos Buttler

41. Dominic Thiem became the first male Grand Slam winner outside the big three to win one of tennis four majors since 2016. But who was the last?

A: Stan Wawrinka

42. On which horse did SPOTY nominee Hollie Doyle ride her first Group 1 winner, on British Champions Day at Ascot?

A: Glen Shiel

43. Who did MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat in October to maintain his perfect professional record and retain the lightweight title before quitting UFC?

A: Justin Gaethje

44. Augsburg manager Heiko Herrlich missed his side’s Bundesliga restart after breaching coronavirus protocols when he left the team hotel to buy what?

A: Toothpaste

45. The Six Nations was interrupted by the Covid shutdown in March and did not resume for more than seven months. Who did Ireland beat in the first game back after its resumption?

A: Italy

46. The NFL franchise formerly known as the Washington Redskins finally gave in to calls to change its name, as protests against racial inequality took place across America. What temporary name are they currently operating under?

A: The Washington Football Team

47. Which British rider won the UCI Women’s WorldTour title in November?

A: Lizzie Deignan

48. Whose ill-judged boast was this ahead of the Masters at Augusta: "I'm looking at it as a par 67 for me because I can reach all the par-fives in two, no problem.”?

A: Bryson DeChambeau - the US Open champion finished one-over-par in a tie for 34th.

49. Who finished as champion of the PDC’s novel Home Tour, which saw players competing via video-link from their homes during lockdown?

A: Nathan Aspinall

50. The London Marathon was run as an elite-only event in which Royal Park?

A: St. James’s Park