Sports Personality of the Year Award 2023: Favourites, contenders and latest odds

Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps and recently-retired England cricketer Stuart Broad are among the contenders to be named 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The annual award is now in its 70th year, with the glamorous ceremony due to be held on Tuesday 19 December at Media City.

The Sports Personality of the Year award, or SPOTY, is the standout category among eight to be awarded on the night.

Other gongs up for grabs include the Helen Rollason award and Young Sports Personality of the Year.

But the focus will be on who succeeds Beth Mead as SPOTY, with the winner decided by a public vote. Here are the six contenders:

Mary Earps

Earps won the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper at the Women’s World Cup (PA Wire)

England goalkeeper Earps was a standout performer as Sarina Wiegman’s side reached the Women’s World Cup final in August.

While the Lionesses fell short against Spain, the Manchester United shot-stopper kept out a 70th-minute penalty to give her side hope – building on stellar performances throughout the competition.

Earps was subsequently awarded the Golden Glove as the tournament’s best goalkeeper. Domestically, she started every game of the 2022/23 WSL season as Manchester United were edged out by Chelsea in the title race.

Stuart Broad

Broad enjoyed a fairytale finale to his cricket career (Getty Images)

England’s second-leading Test wicket-taker, Broad signed off from international cricket with a fairytale finish in the 2023 men’s Ashes.

The 37-year-old took a wicket with his final ball against Australia to seal victory at the Oval for England and a series draw.

The ex-Nottinghamshire seamer was England’s top wicket-taker in the series – only Australia greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath concluded their careers with more Ashes wickets.

Dettori has been a relentless winner this year (AFP via Getty Images)

Dettori’s final season in Europe has been another successful one more than 30 years after beginning life as a competitive jockey.

The Italian claimed two British Classics this season, taking victory with Chaldean in the 2000 Guineas and on Soul Sister in the Oaks.

His last race on British soil came at Ascot, and an inspired ride on King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes ensured he bowed out with victory at a racecourse that now includes a bronze sculpture of the jockey.

Johnson-Thompson won world gold in Budapest (PA Wire)

After struggling with injury over the last few years, Johnson-Thompson returned to the top of the world with heptathlon gold in Budapest.

The British multi-eventer pipped Anna Hall of the USA to victory at the World Athletics Championships to secure the crown for a second time, after her previous triumph at Doha 2019.

The 30-year-old will now go in search of a first Olympic medal in Paris next summer, with the exciting prospect of another battle with Belgian superstar Nafi Thiam on the cards.

Alfie Hewett

(Getty Images)

Although missing out on the Wimbledon wheelchair singles title, Hewett enjoyed a stunning 2023 and won grand slam titles at the Australian Open and US Open - finishing the year as World No 1 for the first time.

The 26-year-old also starred in the doubles alongside Gordon Reid, winning three out of the four grand slams of the season at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. One of the most dominant British athletes around, this is Hewett’s first SPOTY nomination.

Rory McIlroy

(Getty Images)

The talisman of Europe’s Ryder Cup team, McIlroy was the top points scorer in Rome as he gained revenge against the USA following heartbreak two years ago. McIlroy won four of his five matches and led Europe from the front on the course, underlining his position as one of golf’s top stars and most dominant forces.

Although his major drought continued, McIlroy showed remarkable consistency in 2023, posting 13 top-10 finishes in 18 events, including at three of the four majors. The Northern Irishman retained the Race to Dubai title for the fifth time and returned to World No 1.