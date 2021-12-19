Sports Personality of the Year 2021 LIVE: Latest updates, winners, odds and nominees

Follow live updates as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is presented this evening in celebration of a memorable year of British sport. Lewis Hamilton won last year’s prize but he missed out on this year’s shortlist after finishing second to Max Verstappen in the Formula One title race. There are just six nominees up for the main prize, with Emma Raducanu the favourite after her remarkable US Open win back in September. She is joined by world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after he successfully defended his WBC crown against Deontay Wilder in one of the fights of the year.

Diver Tom Daley grabbed Olympic gold for the first time in his glittering career while Adam Peaty was equally dominant in the Tokyo pool with gold in the 100m breaststroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay. Dame Sarah Storey became Britain’s most successful Paralympian of all time with a 17th gold in Tokyo while the list is rounded out by Raheem Sterling who won another Premier League title with Manchester City before starring in England’s remarkable run to the final of Euro 2020 in the summer.

Several other awards will be up for grabs, including World Sport Star of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Sports Personality of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will go to US gymnast Simone Biles. The ceremony is taking place at MediaCity in Salford but will be held without a live studio audience due to Covid-19. Follow below for latest updates, award winners, nominees and reaction from Sports Personality of the Year.

Sports Personality of the Year 2021

Awards get underway at 6:45pm GMT

Emma Raducanu, Tyson Fury, Tom Daley, Adam Peaty, Dame Sarah Storey and Raheem Sterling nominated

Olympic skateboarder Sky Brown, 13, wins Young Sports Personality of the Year award

19:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Tom Daley is next up - his gold medal along with Matty Lee in the first few days of Tokyo 2020 was one of the moments of the Games. After suffering disappointment in Rio, he responded at his fourth Games to claim gold and complete his incredible Olympics story.

“Watching that video back has just made me see how far I’ve come, from going to tournaments with my Dad at age nine. He would have loved to see my win an Olympic gold. I had settled on not winning gold but it’s incredible that we did. It’s been a long journey but one I’m very proud of.”

🥇 He picked up gold and bronze at Tokyo 2020 to take his Olympic medal haul to four



Is @TomDaley1994 your choice for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?#SPOTY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021

19:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu goes back to her old school in her feature. She, of course, had just sat her A-Levels when she made her stunning run to the fourth round of Wimbledon - even if her tournament ended in painful disappointed. What followed at the US Open was extraordinary, as she captured the imagination of the nation in becoming the first qualifier to win a grand slam title - and at 18! What a story.

Raducanu tested positive for Covid-19 while at a tournament last week so is unable to be at the ceremony tonight.

“I’m doing well,” she says from her hotel in Abu Dhabi. “It’s pretty surreal, I’ve always watch Sports Personality of the Year so to be nominated is crazy. Nothing has really changed in terms of my mindset since winning the US Open - my team keep my grounded. My parents don’t make a deal of what I do - they’re grounded, that’s how they brought me up. I just want to look back on the end of 2022 and feel I’ve learned. I’ve got a lot to learn but I’m excited to get started.”

🏆 She won the US Open to end Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion.



Is @EmmaRaducanu your choice for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?#SPOTY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021

19:30 , Jamie Braidwood

After Covid-19 saw the cancellation of Wimbledon in 2020, the return of SW19 was extra special this summer. What a tournament it was, with Andy Murray on the comeback trail, Serena Williams and Roger Federer suffering shock defeats, and Novak Djokovic equalling the record at 20 grand slams.

But there was one story that stood above them all...

19:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Tyson Fury is the next nominee to be featured - but he will not be taking part in tonight’s ceremony.

Here’s why:

Tyson Fury snubs Sports Personality of the Year after nomination

19:22 , Jamie Braidwood

And the winner is Sky Brown! At the age of just 13, she became Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist of all time when she claimed bronze in the women’s park skateboarding final in Tokyo.

“I don’t feel like I deserve it, I just want to thank everyone who supported me, especially my family. I wanted to make Britain proud and I hope I did, and inspire little girls all over the world.

“I want to get two gold medals in Paris!”

Congratulations Sky Brown! @olympics bronze medallist & now BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 🙌



A shining star star who captured the hearts of the nation 😍#SPOTY pic.twitter.com/wVwYHwA6ZD — Team GB (@TeamGB) December 19, 2021

19:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Time for the first award of the night - the Young Sports Personality of the Year award. Olympic skateboarder Sky Brown, England star Jude Bellingham and Paralympics swimmer Ellie Challis are up for the award and are live in the studio.

19:16 , Jamie Braidwood

The review of international football is centred around the Euros, of course, starting with Christian Eriksen’s collapse - a moment which reminded us all about the true importance of football.

The good news that came out of Eriksen’s recovery paved the way for a brilliant knockout stage - which will be revisited later in the show.

Sports Personality of the Year 2021

19:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Time for the review of domestic football - the year of the Blues, is what they call it. Manchester City won the Premier League and League Cup double, while Leicester claimed victory in the FA Cup final against Chelsea. But Kai Havertz then scored the crucial goal as Chelsea defeated City to life their second Champions League crown.

19:09 , Jamie Braidwood

That leads us into Dame Sarah Storey’s feature - her record-breaking 17th gold medal in Tokyo ensured her status as Great Britain’s greatest-ever Paralympian.

“I just wanted to do this for as long as I possibly can,” she says as she looks back on a photo of her at her first Paralympics Games. “I didn’t think I’d still be doing it into my 40s.”

She talks about the struggles of leaving her family in order to go to Tokyo and is asked about where she found the motivation from to get into sport.

“I think it comes from when I was very young and going to morning training. It taught me the importance of intrinsic motivation,” she says.

“Age is just a number - we know in sport that we can always go a little bit further, to see what is possible.” She's setting her eyes on Paris 2024!

19:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson presents the next segment, which is on ParalympicsGB’s phenomenal success in Tokyo this summer.

So many moments of triumph to look back on across those 12 days, in which they won more medals across more sports than any other country.

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

“it’s very, very hard to win one gold,” Peaty continues. “To win again is one thousand times harder. For me it was about going for it - you feel it in your heart and it’s my purpose to inspire people.”

🥇 He retained his men's 100m breaststroke title on the way to two golds and a silver at Tokyo 2020.



Is @adam_peaty your choice for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?#SPOTY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021

18:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Adam Peaty is the first of this year’s nominees to be featured. He became a Dad before going to Tokyo and he says that changed his perspective on swimming going into the Olympics, where he had to deal with the expectation of delivering gold.

And of course he did, as he defended his 100m breaststroke title and won gold in the medley.

“I think it’s purpose,” he says when asked to how becoming a father changed him. “I strive to be the best Dad and best athlete I can be for him,”

18:54 , Jamie Braidwood

We start with a look back at the Tokyo Olympics - what a two weeks that was. Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Adam Peaty led the way in the pool, Bethany Shriver and Kai White’s BMX joy was a brilliant success, Max Whitlock taking pommel horse gold, such brilliant moments.

18:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Good evening! The show is underway, with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Claire Balding presenting this evening’s ceremony.

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Recent winners

2020: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Ben Stokes

2018: Geraint Thomas

2017: Mo Farah

2016: Andy Murray

2015: Andy Murray

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2013: Andy Murray

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2011: Mark Cavendish

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

What other awards will there be?

World Sport Star of the Year

Team of the Year Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Coach of the Year

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Helen Rollason Award

Unsung Hero Award

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Who’s the favourite?

Emma Raducanu - 1/20

Tom Daley - 10/1

Tyson Fury - 33/1

Sarah Storey - 100/1

Adam Peaty - 100/1

Raheem Sterling - 150/1

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

What’s the shortlist?

Adam Peaty, 26, swimming

Emma Raducanu, 19, tennis

Raheem Sterling, 27, football

Sarah Storey, 44, cycling

Tom Daley. 27, diving

Tyson Fury, 33, boxing

16:09 , Jamie Braidwood

