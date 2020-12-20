What time does Sports Personality of the Year start tonight?
BBC Sports Personality of the Year is back for 2020.
Lewis Hamilton leads the nominations for the famous award after securing a seventh Formula One world title in another dominant season for the Mercedes driver.
Tyson Fury joins him on the shortlist after producing the performance of his career against Deontay Wilder in February, reclaiming the WBC world heavyweight title in the process.
He has requested to be removed from the list but the BBC have confirmed the Gypsy King will still be considered for the prize.
Liverpool’s title-winning captain Jordan Henderson, snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, jockey Hollie Doyle and England cricketer Stuart Broad round out the list.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is it?
The ceremony will take place on Sunday 20 December at 8pm.
How can I watch it?
The whole ceremony, a virtual event for the first time, will be shown on BBC One with coverage hosted by Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, Gary Lineker and Alex Scott beginning at 8pm.
The show will also be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website via BBC iPlayer.
How can I vote for the winner?
As usual viewers will be able to cast their vote for their favourite during the live show.
Who won last year?
Cricketer Ben Stokes took home last year’s prize for his efforts in guiding England to a first Cricket World Cup win as well as his heroic 135 not out at Headingley during the Ashes series.
Hamilton finished in second place, while athletics star Dina Asher Smith came in third.
Who are this year’s nominees?
Stuart Broad (Cricket)
Hollie Doyle (Racing)
Tyson Fury (Boxing)
Lewis Hamilton (Formula One)
Jordan Henderson (Football)
Ronnie O’Sullivan (Snooker)
Who are the previous winners?
Every winner since 2000:
2000: Steve Redgrave (Rowing)
2001: David Beckham (Football)
2002: Paula Radcliffe (Athletics)
2003: Jonny Wilkinson (Rugby Union)
2004: Kelly Holmes (Athletics)
2005: Andrew Flintoff (Cricket)
2006: Zara Phillips (Eventing)
2007: Joe Calzaghe (Boxing)
2008: Chris Hoy (Cycling)
2009: Ryan Giggs (Football)
2010: Tony McCoy (Racing)
2011: Mark Cavendish (Cycling)
2012: Bradley Wiggins (Cycling)
2013: Andy Murray (Tennis)
2014: Lewis Hamilton (Formula One)
2015: Andy Murray (Tennis)
2016: Andy Murray (Tennis)
2017: Mo Farah (Athletics)
2018: Geraint Thomas (Cycling)
2019: Ben Stokes (Cricket)
Who is going to win this year?
Lewis Hamilton 1/4
Ronnie O’Sullivan 11/2
Tyson Fury 11/2
Hollie Doyle 14/1
Jordan Henderson 20/1
Stuard Broad 200/1