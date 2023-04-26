Sports Nutritionists Share The 4 Foods They Always Have For Breakfast

We’re often told breakfast is the most important meal of the day, which is ironic considering most people skip it, according to new data from Graze.

This is far from ideal considering breakfast replenishes your body with energy and nutrients following a night of sleep.

So if you’re thinking about skipping it tomorrow, don’t.

While it’s hard to be creative in terms of finding things to eat first thing in the morning, sports nutrition experts at Bulk.com have shared four foods you can easily incorporate into your breakfast to make it more exciting and nutrient-dense.

And top of their list is...

Fish

It might not seem like a typical breakfast go-to, but it’s a breakfast staple in many cultures and helps provide a well-balanced diet.

Due to the protein found in fish, introducing some to your breakfast routine can help keep you fuller for longer and tackle sugar cravings later in the morning, ultimately preventing snacking.

Fish contains two essential fatty acids, EPA and DHA, which help lower the risk of heart disease. It also provides your daily dose of vitamin D and antioxidants.

Grilled fish, such as salmon, is easy to incorporate into your breakfast. If cooked fish is too daunting first thing, smoked salmon is great to add over wholemeal toast and is packed with nutrients, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Nuts, nut butters and seeds

Nuts have several nutritional benefits as they contain antioxidants, potassium, magnesium and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. They also contain high amounts of fibre, especially almonds and hazelnuts.

If you’re not a fan of nuts in whole form, nut butters are a great way to add protein to your breakfasts and go perfectly over oats.

Some nuts are also high in calories, making them perfect for bulking.

Seeds are another great source of protein and healthy fats. They are also high in calories, like nuts. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are a great addition to your porridge or smoothies, providing a source of omega-3.

You can purchase blends of nuts and seeds in supermarkets which can be sprinkled onto cereal, oats or even baked goods such as flapjacks or muffins.

This is an easy way to add more nutrients, especially if you are feeding young children, as some of these blends have no overpowering flavour or texture.

Oats

Oats are a breakfast staple, especially since they release energy slowly and keep you fuller for longer. They are also full of vitamins, minerals and soluble fibre, which is especially great for those with diabetes as they can help lower glucose and cholesterol levels.

As far as breakfast foods are concerned, oats are the perfect all-rounder because they are gluten-free and can be eaten sweet or savoury.

They can also be prepared in advance, giving you extra time in the morning to hit snooze. Overnight oats are popular as they require no cooking and can be made up to five days in advance.

Fresh or dried fruit is a great way to add natural sweetness to your oats and other nutrients, such as antioxidants. Nuts and seeds can also be added, providing a textural change, fibre and omega-3.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a great way to start your day, considering it has numerous health benefits and is a versatile ingredient. It can be eaten with oats, granola, fruit or smoothies.

Yoghurt is also an excellent source of protein and helps to keep you feeling full, reducing the need to snack throughout the morning.

Yoghurt is also essential for your digestive health, containing live probiotic cultures that support gut health and microbiome. This can help mitigate digestive disorders and prevent constipation.

