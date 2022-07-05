Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Report 2022: Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes

Company Logo

Global Market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks estimated at US$79.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$115.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.

The concept of sports nutrition revolves around the consumption of specific nutrients including minerals, vitamins, supplements and certain organic compounds comprising proteins, fats and carbohydrates. Growth in the market will be driven by increasing demand for nutrition bars, ready-to-drink products and energy bars; and growing prominence of protein as the most ubiquitous and important ingredient.

Proteins are expected to gain popularity as an effective source of a balanced and nutritional diet due to their functional benefits such as superior nutritional value, support to the immune system and weight management.

Additional growth drivers include exponential growth of health clubs, fitness centers, and recreational outfits; immense potential of non-protein products; increasing use of sports beverages as refreshment drinks; emergence of Internet, particularly social media, as the new marketing platform; steady launch of products with natural ingredients that offer long lasting and sustainable energy benefits; and ever changing flavor trends.



Sports Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$25.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sports/Energy Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Sports nutrition products were traditionally developed and consumed by bodybuilders and athletes to enhance their performance and stimulate muscle growth. In recent years, sports nutrition products have started finding mass adoption among recreational and lifestyle users. The trend reflects a notable expansion of consumer demographic in the market.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the Pandemic

Global Sports Industry Revenues (In US$ Billion)

Changing Relationship with Exercise Opens New Avenues for Sports Nutrition Brands

Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19

Sports Nutrition Brands Align Strategies with Evolving Consumer Choices

Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Evolving Trends Shaping Future Market Growth

Shift towards Personalization & Customization

More Diverse RTD Beverages Offering on the Cards

Gap between Economical and Premium Products to Widen Further

Shift towards Convenient Nutrition to Become More Rampant

Sustainability Practices Make their Way into Sports Nutrition Domain

Immune Health Products Gain Traction

Active Lifestyle Consumers Extend Opportunities

Technology Trends Impacting Sports Nutrition Market

Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains

Blurring Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard Health & Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth

Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages

Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products

Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth

Plant-based Products: An Emerging Trend

Growth in Gyms, and Health Clubs to Improve Demand

Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide (in Thousands): 2011: 2025

Sports & Energy Drinks Get Mainstream

Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market

The Smart Edge to Esports Drinks

Fortified Rehydration Drinks and Powders

Superdrinks : The All-in-One Solution

Product Migration to Natural Sweeteners

Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products

Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market

Trend towards Natural, Plant-based, Clean Drinks

Nootropic Energy

Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars

Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars

Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars

Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an Upward Trend

Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



