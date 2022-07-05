Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market Report 2022: Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes
The global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks estimated at US$79.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$115.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.
Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market to Reach $115.2 Billion by 2026
The concept of sports nutrition revolves around the consumption of specific nutrients including minerals, vitamins, supplements and certain organic compounds comprising proteins, fats and carbohydrates. Growth in the market will be driven by increasing demand for nutrition bars, ready-to-drink products and energy bars; and growing prominence of protein as the most ubiquitous and important ingredient.
Proteins are expected to gain popularity as an effective source of a balanced and nutritional diet due to their functional benefits such as superior nutritional value, support to the immune system and weight management.
Additional growth drivers include exponential growth of health clubs, fitness centers, and recreational outfits; immense potential of non-protein products; increasing use of sports beverages as refreshment drinks; emergence of Internet, particularly social media, as the new marketing platform; steady launch of products with natural ingredients that offer long lasting and sustainable energy benefits; and ever changing flavor trends.
Sports Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$25.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sports/Energy Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Sports nutrition products were traditionally developed and consumed by bodybuilders and athletes to enhance their performance and stimulate muscle growth. In recent years, sports nutrition products have started finding mass adoption among recreational and lifestyle users. The trend reflects a notable expansion of consumer demographic in the market.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Evolving Trends Shaping Future Market Growth
Shift towards Personalization & Customization
More Diverse RTD Beverages Offering on the Cards
Gap between Economical and Premium Products to Widen Further
Shift towards Convenient Nutrition to Become More Rampant
Sustainability Practices Make their Way into Sports Nutrition Domain
Immune Health Products Gain Traction
Active Lifestyle Consumers Extend Opportunities
Technology Trends Impacting Sports Nutrition Market
Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains
Blurring Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard Health & Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth
Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages
Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes
Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth
Plant-based Products: An Emerging Trend
Growth in Gyms, and Health Clubs to Improve Demand
Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide (in Thousands): 2011: 2025
Sports & Energy Drinks Get Mainstream
Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market
The Smart Edge to Esports Drinks
Fortified Rehydration Drinks and Powders
Superdrinks : The All-in-One Solution
Product Migration to Natural Sweeteners
Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products
Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market
Trend towards Natural, Plant-based, Clean Drinks
Nootropic Energy
Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars
Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars
Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars
Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an Upward Trend
Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations
