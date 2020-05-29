Sports Medicine Study finds SpiderTech Pre-cut Kinesiology Tape To Be As Effective As Anti Inflammatory Medication, Without The Negative Side Effects

TORONTO, May 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinesiology tape has long been used in manual therapy and orthopedic settings as an effective way of treating pain, muscle tension, improving posture and reducing swelling. The results of a study by the Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine show that SpiderTech pre-cut kinesiology tape has an important role in medical professional's treatment plans as an adjunct therapy and the treatment between treatments.

The study assessed combining either the SpiderTech Pre-cut Shoulder Spider or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication (NSAID) with a targeting exercise program for the treatment of Subacromial Impingement (SAI) of the shoulder. The results showed that the SpiderTech Pre-cut, together with exercise physiotherapy, was equivalent to a prescription of NSAID and exercise physiotherapy at reducing pain and improving shoulder and rotator cuff function. "Given the associated gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and allergic risks that NSAIDs pose," the scientists suggest that SpiderTech is the better option calling it "better tolerated, more comfortable and convenient than the NSAID."

"SAI is a very uncomfortable condition. It causes pain, weakness, range of motion loss, and overall poor shoulder function. To have a treatment option with the same effectiveness as a high dose of anti-inflammatory medication (1000 mg/day), without the potentially debilitating side effects is a big deal." Said Dr. Nick Martichenko, SpiderTech. "Whether you are looking for the natural treatment option or not. Head-to-head this study showed the SpiderTech Pre-cut to be the better treatment option. I think results like this will lead to positive changes in exercise and rehabilitation programming and the increased usage of pre-cut kinesiology tape."

SpiderTech is the pioneer behind Pre-cut kinesiology tape, which is used by medical professionals and athletes worldwide. Founded in 2009, SpiderTech is a division of NUCAP Industries- which has a successful 25-year track record in developing innovative and safety-related products. SpiderTech tape is engineered to have the same elasticity as human skin and is used to modulate physiological processes such as pain, inflammation, muscle activity, circulation and to support performance and rehabilitation programs.

