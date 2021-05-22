What sports leaders (and all of us) gain by encouraging, not demanding, vaccinations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vahe Gregorian
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Various life experiences, being 54 years old and serving as general manager of the Royals gave Dayton Moore clarity and conviction about receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. And he carries an unambiguous preference that everyone in the organization should get one as part of creating a safe work environment.

“It would make it clean for everybody to do it,” he said Wednesday in his suite at Kauffman Stadium. “Just makes it very clean.”

By “clean,” he also meant clear and simple.

Also because of his perspective and his role, though, Moore knows what’s so clear to him is murky to some.

And he appreciates, and even empathizes with, some reasons that not all have embraced vaccination — including a half-dozen or so players on the team’s current 26-man roster composed of all walks of life.

That means people of different nationalities, colors, cultures, religions, politics, education levels and socio-economic backgrounds. In a room where some signed for a lot of money and others didn’t, a room where everyone also is a reflection of his distinct belief system and family dynamics, past and present.

Some may never have had a shot in their lives. Others might distrust the medical system or government. And still others say they worry about potential side-effects or scoff at the science pointing the way no matter how well-documented it might be.

All of which embodies a unique challenge of the times, even through the lens of team sports as a microcosm of being part of the human chain.

‘The common good’

That inter-dependency has been amplified by a pandemic that has killed nearly 600,000 people in the U.S.

Even as it has dwindled lately with nearly 50 percent of Americans (160 million-plus) having received at least one dose and almost 40 percent (more than 126 million) fully vaccinated, the pandemic remains a menace in part because it’s not known how many more will do so … and thus enable the virus to circulate, re-emerge and form new variants.

So, many might feel vaccination is quite a small thing to ask. And count me in that group for reasons well-articulated by Don Heider, executive director of the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University.

“From an ethics perspective, it has everything to do with the idea of the common good, the idea that our actions should contribute to a life that helps everybody, especially on a team,” Heider said Friday, later adding, “If you look at championship teams, they have that special chemistry and they have that great deal of respect and love for each other.

“How can you respect and love somebody if you’re not concerned about the health and well-being of them and their families as well?”

As certainly as I believe in what he said, when I feel that sure I find it useful to remind myself of that old George Carlin bit intended to make you consider how narrow our perceptions can be: “Have you ever noticed when you’re driving that anyone who’s driving slower than you is an idiot and anyone driving faster than you is a maniac?”

With that, it seems worth considering that the heart of the matter maybe isn’t as clear and simple as anyone on extreme ends of the spectrum might be shouting at you to believe.

And that maybe there’s some benefit to trying to understand how some might be gridlocked between their own hardwired beliefs vs. a moral obligation to others.

“In some sense (that) is the question, and not just for vaccination but for all kinds of issues,” sports ethicist Shawn Klein of Arizona State University said in a phone interview Thursday. “And I think we make a mistake ethically, theoretically, if we think that there is a single line that we can draw that’s bright and clear that everybody can recognize.”

Understanding that, Moore is taking a thought-provoking stance that we might all do well to ponder if we understand that we’re absolutely in this together no matter how apart we might feel.

Encouraging, not bullying

Moore has heard of other teams on which high-profile players stood up in the clubhouse and said, “Everybody’s getting vaccinated. That’s it. Everybody’s going to do it. That’s just what we’re going to do.”

He’s had people tell him he should essentially do the same.

But he balks at what he calls “bullying.”

Instead, he’ll keep doing what he’s been doing: encouraging vaccination, trying to provide education through his medical staff, maintain open dialogue and not judge as he seeks first to understand … and hopes players become “comfortable that this is the right thing to do.”

While Moore has been more expansive on it, his method largely seems to also have been adopted by a number of other local sports leaders.

To be clear, we recognize that’s at least in part because of constraints and guidelines of their sports, player’s associations, schools and in some cases governments that may inhibit more blunt efforts by those used to having enormous control.

But it also reflects recognition that it’s smarter to try to inspire and find room to navigate than to get in someone’s grill. Or as The New York Times put it in a story about what to say to people who don’t want the vaccine: “Research shows that many common persuasive styles — commanding, advising, lecturing and shaming — not only don’t work but also often backfire.”

That’s perhaps why Chiefs coach Andy Reid put it this way when asked about vaccinations last month:

“I think the more that we can push towards (vaccinating), I think that’s a positive … I don’t want anybody to get sick, and I surely don’t want anybody to pass away, so I think in certain situations a vaccine becomes important. We’ve seen it from the polio era on through that things have taken place where it’s helped us as humans here move forward, so I put that right there.”

On the same call, quarterback Patrick Mahomes also noted he’d been vaccinated, offering that positive message even while making it a point not to be heavy-handed about it:

“With having a baby girl and knowing I was going to be around people; I wanted to make sure I could do whatever I could to help keep her healthy. But I think it’s a personal decision for everybody. I mean, whatever you believe, I think you can do whatever that is and we’ll figure out the best way to keep each other healthy by social distancing and doing whatever it is whenever we can in this building.”

Meanwhile, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self told The Star’s Gary Bedore last week that he’s been vaccinated. Self, with whom I’ve spoken before about the power of saying “I’m not sure, but I think (X)”, also said he is stressing the “positives from a health standpoint” and the chance for a “a little freedom” … but also that it’s a family decision.

And at the Tiger Takeover on Tuesday at Chicken N Pickle in North Kansas City, Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk favored the word “encouragement,” football coach Eliah Drinkwitz said “you try to show” the benefits of vaccination bu leave room for personal choices and men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said he thinks “it’s the right thing to do” but wants to respect space.

(Each has been vaccinated).

But how to lead in this situation is only part of the equation.

Because, again like real life, this is about the duty of the athlete to his or her team vs. his or her decisions and principles.

Start with this: From the NFL to Major League Baseball to the Southeastern Conference, among others, there is a considerable reduction in protocols for reaching an 85 percent threshold of vaccination. Those who aren’t getting vaccinated are keeping their teams from being able to enjoy that luxury.

Striking a balance

Beyond that, of course, each poses a broader health risk. And in its most simplistic sense, what does it say to the team if that leads to key players being out at a crucial time (as KU experienced last postseason before vaccinations were widely available)?

“Balancing individual prerogatives and liberty vs. the need of the group or society, where we draw those lines of how much the individual has to give, how much society has to give space for that individual to be as they are, that’s a struggle just in general …” Klein said. “And this question of vaccinations, I think really hammers that home.”

Because there’s almost nothing more personal than questions about what you’re going to do with your health and what sorts of things you are or aren’t going to put in your body.

“That seems to be the essence of your own personal space,” he said, “but at the same time you’re talking about a contagious disease that has the possibility of being able to impact the lives of others.”

Even so, ethically speaking, Klein believes much of what Moore and others are practicing is the best approach.

Best to make space but encourage and provide opportunities, Klein said, perhaps in such ways as keeping vaccinations available when players are in for various treatments while not doing anything to make anyone “feel like they’re being pushed aside or disrespected.”

Certainly, Moore isn’t going to make anyone feel that way.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘Well, if they choose to not get vaccinated and they get sick and something happens to them, it’s on them,’ ” he said. “I’m not going to allow my mind to do that. Because I believe that people make decisions based on their own experiences.”

And that antagonizing or alienating them does no one any good. Not that they haven’t had direct discussions, even what Moore calls “controlled heartfelt dialogue.”

But Moore believes the best path he can take is to lead by example and hope others will follow of their own will. And even as he tries to stay more cognizant of process than outcome, such patience is paying dividends.

Earlier in the week, two more players decided they were ready to move past their initial distrust. Over time, they had learned more about the benefits and peers reassured them about their experiences, and certainly they understood it was for the greater good.

“We didn’t push it,” Moore said, “and let them find their own way.”

Latest Stories

  • Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for head shot on Justin Faulk

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended eight games for yet another dangerous hit in the playoffs.

  • Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals for 3-1 series lead

    David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart early in the third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

  • Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Matt Duchene scores in 2OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

    Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of Nav Bhatia's Hall of Fame induction

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is categorically against any fan being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including long-time Raptors supporter Nav Bhatia.

  • PGA Championship Day 2: Mickelson, Oosthuizen tied at the top at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Jazz, Blazers among biggest playoff questions

    The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Big hits, blunders and loud barns

    The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs always provides some incredible moments, and this year has been no different.

  • Nikita Kucherov deserves benefit of the doubt

    While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.

  • Watch Simone Biles flawlessly land risky Yurchenko double pike in US Classic practice

    No female gymnast has ever completed the move in competition. Biles plans to before the Olympics.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Count 'em! MLB hits 20,000 players when Godoy debuts for M's

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres' 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1. The 26-year-old from Venezuela who signed with St. Louis in 2011 and joined the Seattle system last winter grounded out and walked in his two plate appearances. But to fans who had been tracking the procession to 20,000 on the Twitter postings by the web site Céspedes Family BBQ, it was a big deal. The Mariners got in the spirit, too, marking the occasion with a “Jeopardy!”-style answer to: “Who is José Godoy?” “Welcome to the show and baseball trivia lore, José!” it said. The list of big leaguers began in 1871 and ranges from A to Z — there has never been a player whose last name started with X, although there have been several with first names that start that way, including Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. First on the alphabetical chart is pitcher David Aardsma, who moved into the top spot ahead of Hank Aaron when he started out in 2004 for San Francisco. Aardsma’s last season was 2015 — that was the same year the player last on the list, pitcher Tony Zych, made his debut with the Mariners. Of the 20,000 players overall, 266 have reached the Hall of Fame. Walter Alston played two innings in his only game in 1936 for the Cardinals, striking out in his lone at-bat and making an error at first base — and later reached Cooperstown as the longtime manager of the Dodgers. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Tatis hits 50th career homer, Padres rout Mariners 16-1

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest shortstop in history to hit 50 home runs, punctuating his three-run shot with a bat flip, and made another spectacular defensive play for the San Diego Padres, who routed the Seattle Mariners 16-1 Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and Chris Paddack (2-3) threw six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 10 of 11 overall. Paddack and two relievers combined on a four-hitter against the Mariners, who have been no-hit twice this season, most recently by Detroit's Spencer Turnbull on Tuesday night. Tatis, playing in his 171st career game, watched his opposite-field homer off Chris Flexen sail over the home run deck in right field and, holding his bat by the barrel, twirled it aside before beginning his trot. His team-leading 11th this year, it gave the Padres a 7-1 lead with one out in the second inning. Tatis tied Ryan Braun for the fifth-fastest player overall to reach 50 homers. The Padres star also homered Wednesday in a 3-0 win over Colorado in his first game back after missing eight games after testing positive for COVID-19. Tatis finished with four RBIs. He also made a spectacular play in the fifth when he avoided a collision with Jorge Mateo in shallow center to catch Jarred Kelenic’s popup and then doubled Eric Campbell off first to end the inning. Tatis laughed as he ran off the field. Seattle lost its fourth straight game and had a setback off the field. The Mariners placed four relievers on the COVID-19 injured list before the game after reporting a positive test within the team. The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. Placed on the IL were right-handers Robert Dugger, Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz. Paddack had his longest outing of the year, holding the Mariners to one run and three hits while striking out six and walking two. He allowed Mitch Haniger's double and Kyle Seager's RBI single with one out in the first and then didn't allow another runner to reach scoring position the rest of his outing. Cronenworth hit a two-run double in the fifth and a three-run homer in the seventh, his fifth. Trent Grisham hit his fourth leadoff homer and fifth overall for the Padres, who scored four runs in each of the first two innings off Flexen (4-2). Eric Hosmer added a two-run single and Tommy Pham an RBI basehit in the first. Pham had an RBI triple with two outs in the second to chase Flexen. The right-hander allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 1 2/3 innings. TRAINER'S ROOM Mariners: As planned, RHP Keynan Middleton (strained right biceps) was activated from the 10-day IL. ... In corresponding moves for the four players placed on the COVID-19 IL, LHP Aaron Fletcher and RHPs Wyatt Mills and Yohan Ramírez were recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and the contract of INF Eric Campbell was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Padres: 3B Manny Machado got the night off because he's been dealing with nicks and bruises, manager Jayce Tingler said. UP NEXT LHP Justus Sheffield (3-3, 4.62) of the Mariners is scheduled to start Saturday night against rookie LHP Ryan Weathers (2-1, 1.37). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press

  • Catch this: Laureano, Pinder do it all, A's top Angels 8-4

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano homered among his four hits and made a leaping catch above the center-field wall, Chad Pinder hit a go-ahead drive in the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 Friday night. The A's led 6-4 in the seventh when the acrobatic Laureano reached over the fence to turn Anthony Rendon's bid for a tying homer into the the final out of the inning. Laureano hit a solo homer in the ninth for insurance and the third four-hit game of his career. Pinder, who had three hits and his own nifty grab, drove a fastball from Mike Mayers (1-3) into right-center to put Oakland back in front at 6-4. The second baseman, who homered for the second time this season, also came through with his glove. He had a diving catch on a shallow flyball to right-center by José Iglesias to end the fifth. Mark Canha and Jed Lowrie also went deep for the Athletics. Yusmeiro Petit (6-0), the second of four Oakland pitchers, allowed two runs in one inning but got the win. Jared Walsh and José Iglesias homered and Juan Lagares had a two-run triple for the Angels, who have dropped four of five since superstar outfielder Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf injury. Oakland got on the board first when Canha led off the third with his ninth homer, marking the second time this year he's gone deep in back-to-back games. The Angels responded in the bottom half when Iglesias lined a fastball from rookie James Kaprielian over the wall in center. After Oakland took a 3-1 lead in the sixth on Sean Murphy's two-run double, the Angels scored three times in the home half to take the lead. Walsh began the rally with a solo shot. Three batters later, Lagares lined a ball down the right-field line that took a couple caroms off the wall and led to a two-run triple and a short-lived Angels 4-3 advantage. FOR STARTERS Kaprielian allowed two runs on four hits and struck out nine in his second major league start. Los Angeles' José Quintana went a season-high 5 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts. ROJAS CLUTCH IN RIGHT Jose Rojas had the first two outfield assists of his career. The Angels right fielder prevented Oakland from adding on runs in the third when he fielded Pinder's double on one bounce, threw it to second baseman David Fletcher, who then relayed it to home to get Matt Olson at home. In the seventh, Rojas cleanly fielded Laureano's single and fired a perfect throw to catcher Drew Butera to tag Canha. Rojas is the first Angels outfielder with two assists in a game since Justin Upton on April 18, 2018, against Boston. TRAINER'S ROOM Athletics: P A.J. Puk (strained left biceps) will have another rehab appearance on Saturday at Triple-A Las Vegas after throwing a scoreless inning on Thursday. ... P Jesús Luzardo (broken left hand) is with the team on this road trip and will throw a bullpen session on Sunday. ... P Mike Fiers (lumbar strain) was moved to the 60-day injured list. Angels: P Chris Rodriguez (right shoulder inflammation) threw 25 pitches during a bullpen session. UP NEXT Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.88 ERA) is 3-0 and has held opponents to a .219 batting average over his last seven starts. Los Angeles lefty Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 5.56 ERA) is still looking for his first major league win as a starter. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Bauer K's 11, Dodgers beat Giants for fifth straight win

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A theatrical Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in his first career start against San Francisco, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five by beating the Giants 2-1 Friday night. With the Dodgers down to only four available relievers, Bauer (5-2) held the Giants to two hits over 6 1/3 innings and threw a season-high 126 pitches. Bauer, who signed a $102 million, three-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, was up for the drama in his first experience of the rivalry. After he struck out Alex Dickerson to strand runners at second and third in the fourth inning, Bauer appeared to mimic placing a sword in its sheath on his waist. As he left the game to a chorus of boos from the Oracle Park crowd in the seventh, he cupped his hand to his ear and raised his arms to provoke Giants fans. With Kenley Jansen unavailable, Blake Treinen handled the ninth for Los Angeles and got his second save. Coming off an 8-1 homestand, Los Angeles pulled within one game of first-place San Francisco. The streaky Dodgers started the season 13-2, lost 15 of their next 20 games and have won nine of their last 10. A day after scoring 19 runs at Cincinnati, the Giants went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and had their five-game winning streak stopped. The Dodgers got all the offense they need edin the third off lefty Alex Wood (5-1). Mookie Betts doubled with one out and Taylor followed by crushing a 2-0 slider over the wall in straightaway center for a 2-0 lead. Opponents entered hitting just .131 with two extra-base hits against Wood’s slider. The Giants closed to 2-1 in the sixth without registering a hit. Bauer walked two and, with two outs, Evan Longoria’s comebacker deflect off the pitcher's glove. Bauer then threw past first base for an error that brought home an unearned run. ROSTER MOVES With their bullpen depleted after heavy use Thursday, the Dodgers selected the contract of right-hander Nate Jones from the minors. Jones was signed just last week after pitching for Atlanta earlier this season. Outfielder Luke Raley was optioned to clear a spot on the active roster and infielder Travis Blankenhorn was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The Giants promoted right-hander Nick Tropeano from Triple-A Sacramento, and he’s a candidate to potentially start Saturday after Logan Webb joined the injured list with a strained shoulder. TRAINER’S ROOM Dodgers: OF Cody Bellinger went 1 for 4 with an RBI for Triple-A Oklahoma City in his first rehab game as he works back from a fractured left leg. Giants: Backup catcher Curt Casali was OK after getting hit with a fastball on the elbow Thursday, manager Gabe Kapler said. UP NEXT RHP Walker Buehler (2-0, 2.98) takes the mound for Los Angeles on Saturday and is unbeaten over his past 17 regular-season starts dating back to September 2019. The Giants hadn't announced a starter. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Stiglich, The Associated Press