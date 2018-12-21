Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of 2018

14280970This year, Sports Illustrated sent photographers to places as near as southern California and as far as South Korea—and they returned with images that remind us once again of the wonder and beauty of sports.

2018 Ironman World Championship, triathlon race event

Serena Williams at the U.S. Open

Jockey Mike Smith rides Justify at the Belmont Stakes

Red Sox centerfielder Mookie Betts during Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Dodgers

11th Edition Red Hook Criterium bike race in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Philadelphians celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots in Center City, Philadelphia.

Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2018 British Open Championship

Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard shoots a free throw against the Oklahoma City Thunder

New York Jets guard James Carpenter against the Miami Dolphins

Claire Tuggle and Brooke Forde enter the water at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships

Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young against West Virginia guard Jevon Carter

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers, 2018 Bridgestone Winter NHL Classic

Clayton Kershaw pitches for the Dodgers wearing No. 42 on Jackie Robinson Day

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette in a game against the Pittburgh Steelers

Stephen Curry against the Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals

Oak Hill Academy vs. NSU University School compete in the 2018 Spalding HIgh School Hoop Hall Classic

Alabama head coach Nick Saban works from his office

Tyler George, John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton of the USA compete against Denmark at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in a game against the San Francisco 49ers

LeBron James of the Lakers in a game against the Portland Trailblazers

Donte Ingram of Loyola–Chicago against Miami during the first round of the NCAA tournament

James Harden against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the playoffs

Albert Pujols at bat for the Angels in a game against the Athletics

Lisa Hoernblad of Sweden in the women's downhill final at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.

Feleipe Franks of the Florida Gators in a game against the Georgia Bulldogs

Elijah Thomas down on court with Marcquise Reed of Clemson after a game against Auburn in Round 2 of the NCAA tournament

Chloe Kim poses with her dog Reese after the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka warms up during a game against the Red Sox

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Iowa Hawkeyes compete in wrestling

UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson vs. Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey in the NCAA Final Four.

Lucy, a 5-year old borzoi dog, with handler before the 142nd Westminster Dog Show

T.J. Oshie of the Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point in Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals

Heimana Reynolds competes in the men's pro competition at Vans Off The Wall Skatepark

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Sabrina Meador competes in the Special Olympics USA Games

Saints QB Drew Bress before a game against the New York Giants and posing for a portrait in Metairie, Louisiana.

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

University of Michigan vs. Villanova

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery after scoring touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings

Kids play basketball on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, New York

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates a homerun against the Red Sox

P.K. Subban poses for a portrait in Manhattan, New York

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird against the Washington Mystics in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals

IRONMAN World Championships

Bryce Love of Stanford vs. Marvell Tell III of USC

Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff vs the Atlanta Falcons

Iceland's Jon Gudni Fjoluson scores a goal vs. Peru during an international friendly

Team Hawaii is victorious over Souh Korea in the Championship Game of the Little League World Series

J.D. Martinez (28) of the Boston Red Sox at bat against the New York Yankees

West Virginia's Sagaba Konate vs. Villanova's Omari Spellman

Oakland Athletics dugout in a game against the Houston Astros

Juventus FC midfielder Emre Can heading a ball vs. SL Benfica's Keaton Parks at the International Champions Cup

Terrell Owens trains in Los Angeles

Tennessee's Jonathan Kongbo vs. Georgia QB Jake Fromm

The mass start of the women's 12.5km biathlon at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes against the Los Angeles Rams

Indiana Pacers Darren Collison against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

Simone Biles on the uneven bars

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill against the Jacksonville Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson at Arrowhead Stadium

New York Giants QB Eli Manning against New Orleans Saints' Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan at MetLife Stadium

Milwaukee Brewers pitchers on the field before a game vs. the Kansas City Royals

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs

Lewis Hamilton poses for a portrait in New York City

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field

Clemson's Amari Rodgers making a pass vs. Furman at Clemson Memorial Stadium

Justin Turner (10) against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium during Game 3

Adam Rippon poses for a portrait in New York City

Los Angeles Kings goalie Calvin Petersen against the St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly

Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Red Sox in the dugout before Game 3; Walker Buehler pitches in Game 3 of the World Series against the Red Sox

New England Patriots' Matthew Slater (18) with teammates and Minnesota Vikings players, praying in the endzone after a game at Gillette Stadium

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field

Clemson's Travis Etienne (9) vs. the Pittsburgh Panthers during the 2018 ACC Championship

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish