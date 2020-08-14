Sports-hungry fans are welcoming live events back to TV

Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the opening day game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals on July 23. (Associated Press)

Viewer response to the return of live sports on TV can be summed up in a paraphrase of the famous line from "Field of Dreams" — if you build it, they will come.

Golf, NASCAR, Premier League soccer and hockey are pacing well ahead of their viewing levels before all action was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Major League Baseball, which has been rocked by game cancellations due to players testing positive for COVID-19, has also come back strong, especially among younger viewers.

The number of simultaneous events, with the NHL and NBA packed into the summer months typically occupied by baseball, have resulted in a staggering boost in total sports viewing compared to 2019. Mike Mulvihill, executive vice president for research and league operations at Fox Sports noted that since action resumed at the end of July, there have been days when sports viewing has been up 100% to 150% over comparable dates last year.

"We’ve very abruptly gone from not having enough sports to having more sports that we could possibly watch and because the environment is as crowded as it is," Mulvihill said. "Where you're really seeing the demand in the ratings is in total viewing of sports."

The overall strong return is further proof that live sports remains the most valuable commodity in the TV business as more consumers are turning to streaming services for sitcoms, dramas, movies and other programming that is not time sensitive. Live sports are highly desirable to advertisers who need viewers who are willing to sit through their commercials.

Sports are also the most important factor for consumers who subscribe to a pay TV service, according to a study conducted from March to June by the media consulting firm Magid.

NBA viewing in prime time on TNT and ESPN since July 30 is even with pre-pandemic levels. But the games have a larger share of the TV audience — which is typically smaller overall in the summer — than they did before action was paused.

The number of people who have tuned in to NBA games over the 12 days since play resumed — 47.2 million — is 49% higher than the 31.7 million who tuned in during the first 12 days of the season, according to Nielsen.

The viewing surge should not come as a surprise, as the production of original scripted programming has yet to restart and major theatrical movie releases are delayed, lessening the amount of competition for TV audiences at a time when many are still homebound due to the health crisis sweeping through much of the country.

Magid's survey showed that 47% of consumers older than 40 and 40% younger than 40 replaced their sports viewing with streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu during the pandemic.

Bill Hague, executive vice president at Magid, said some viewers are likely running out of programs to watch on their streaming platforms after months of heavy usage, which has pent up their appetite for live sports.

The performance of the games quickly answered the question of whether TV viewers would enjoy watching sports played with no fans in the stands. Magid's research indicated that 89% of the respondents to its survey said they would.

Lee Berke, chief executive of the consulting firm LHB Sports Media and Entertainment, said fans appear to like the greater intimacy of games played without crowds, as networks can get closer to the action with better camera angles and listen in on athlete chatter.

The decision by the NHL to play its games in two locations and the NBA isolating its players in the "bubble" of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando has protected players from COVID-19, which has likely helped their performance.

"The bubble keeps everybody tested and apart from everyone else, and they are comfortable to go at it," Berke said. "The players are trying hard, and you are right up there with them."

While the NHL typically has the smallest audience of the four major sports leagues, it has seen its post-pandemic audience grow by 60% over its first 24 games on NBC Sports Network and 57% on the NBC broadcast network.

The stacking of as many as six NHL games throughout the day has likely helped build the audience.

"It's kind of like a March Madness, almost," said Dan Lovinger, executive vice president of sales for the NBC Sports Group. "People are loving it. They're getting hockey whenever they want it."

Story continues