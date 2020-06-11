Sports halls of fame plan to reopen, with changes

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, football fans toss footballs on the lawn outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reopen Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after nearly a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Like other businesses, sports halls of fame are planning to reopen with new cleaning and other procedures to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. A look at some of their plans:

---

World Golf Hall of Fame

St. Augustine, Florida

Reopened: May 18

What's changed: Guests are given a Hall of Fame stylus they can use for interactive displays that involve touch screens.

---

Pro Football Hall of Fame

Canton, Ohio

Reopened: June 10

What's changed: The cafe is closed.

---

National Soccer Hall of Fame

Frisco, Texas

Reopened: June 10.

What's changed: Only one group will be allowed at an interactive exhibit at a time.

---

International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, Rhode Island

Planned reopening: June 18

What's changed: The hall's grass tennis courts have reopened but players can no longer rent rackets or store their own at the club.

---

National Baseball Hall of Fame

Cooperstown, New York.

Planned reopening: June 26.

What's changed: No plans announced.

---

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Springfield, Massachusetts

Planned Reopening: July 1

What's changed: An exhibit where visitors can compare the size of their hands to stars like Kevin Durant will be covered with plexiglass.

---

College Football Hall of Fame

Atlanta

Planned reopening: No date yet.

What's changed: The downtown Atlanta location was damaged during rioting on May 29 and remains boarded up, with a hoped-for reopening by the end of the month.

---

Hockey Hall of Fame

Toronto

Planned reopening: No date announced.

What's changed: No plans announced.

