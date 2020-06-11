Sports halls of fame plan to reopen, with changes
Like other businesses, sports halls of fame are planning to reopen with new cleaning and other procedures to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. A look at some of their plans:
---
World Golf Hall of Fame
St. Augustine, Florida
Reopened: May 18
What's changed: Guests are given a Hall of Fame stylus they can use for interactive displays that involve touch screens.
---
Pro Football Hall of Fame
Canton, Ohio
Reopened: June 10
What's changed: The cafe is closed.
---
National Soccer Hall of Fame
Frisco, Texas
Reopened: June 10.
What's changed: Only one group will be allowed at an interactive exhibit at a time.
---
International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, Rhode Island
Planned reopening: June 18
What's changed: The hall's grass tennis courts have reopened but players can no longer rent rackets or store their own at the club.
---
National Baseball Hall of Fame
Cooperstown, New York.
Planned reopening: June 26.
What's changed: No plans announced.
---
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Springfield, Massachusetts
Planned Reopening: July 1
What's changed: An exhibit where visitors can compare the size of their hands to stars like Kevin Durant will be covered with plexiglass.
---
College Football Hall of Fame
Atlanta
Planned reopening: No date yet.
What's changed: The downtown Atlanta location was damaged during rioting on May 29 and remains boarded up, with a hoped-for reopening by the end of the month.
---
Hockey Hall of Fame
Toronto
Planned reopening: No date announced.
What's changed: No plans announced.