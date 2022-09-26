Sports Fans Across Twitter React to Roger Federer's Final Tennis Match

Tennis GOAT Roger Federer said a heart wrenching goodbye to the sport earlier this week when he played his final match at the Laver Cup.

Federer ended his career playing alongside his friend a longtime rival, Rafael Nadal. This season, Federer made the return back to the courts after a year and a half of injuries that have sidelined the legendary player. Though that is the case, Federer's star power still drew in major crowds as they watched the duo lose 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 in a double match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Despite the loss, the match was bigger than just the game itself, as it signified the official retirement of the forever tennis icon. Just last week, Federer made the announcement on his social media that he would retire following the Laver Cup.

The Swiss legend left the court in tears post-defeat, evidently filled with emotions as it would be the last time he sets foot on the court in a professional competitive setting. His peers and the audience around him gave Federer a standing ovation as they celebrated the milestone with him. Over the course of his 24-year career, Federer has garnered 20 Grand Slam wins on top of many records broken. He currently holds the record as the only tennis player, man or woman, to have five consecutive US Open titles, as well as five consecutive Wimbledon crowns.

Sports fanatics worldwide have taken to Twitter to celebrate the GOAT. Take a look below at some of the reactions to Federer's retirement.

This pic will become the ultimate symbol of respect & love one can have for one’s rival/opponent. Not only in the field of sports but in all spheres of life. @rogerfederer & @RafaelNadal taught us something world badly needed. Thank you to these great players. Jai Ho!?❤️ #Tennis pic.twitter.com/ilbHbIinWj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 25, 2022

Unmatched, unprecedented will be missed as Icons , ambassadors of sport . Unbelievable champions @rogerfederer @serenawilliams https://t.co/n6CNvG5MY0 — Chaitanya K Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) September 24, 2022

does it drive you crazy

just how fast the night changes#fedal #Federer pic.twitter.com/vtVq7rwKVn — Asmaa Corduva (@corduva77) September 24, 2022

"One of the most beautiful moments I've ever experienced in my life for sure."@DjokerNole shares his account of @rogerfederer's final match at the #LaverCup. pic.twitter.com/O5pRq8Xi6o — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2022

Serena Williams at Glam Slam talking about Roger Federer:



“I have honestly had a crush on Roger ever since he won Wimbledon in 2003. I cant believe he is retiring. He will always be the ultimate GOAT in my eyes. Roger if you are watching this, I love you ❤️” pic.twitter.com/xoU4saWTWc — JB (@Brar_JSB) September 24, 2022

Roger Federer: I met Mirka when I had no titles, today I have 103.pic.twitter.com/gkcYHMx19L — Llama Says ☄?? (@funnyzeitgist) September 24, 2022

What an extraordinary and unique way to go into retirement, just like Roger Federer's career and talent. Truly one of its kind. We'll probably never see anything like this again. #RForever — Nikhila (@kokudum) September 23, 2022

I have genuinely never seen rivals this close. Rafa Nadal in tears over the retirement of his greatest ever rival but more importantly his friend. Their relationship will forever transcend sport. Amazing. #FedalForever #Federer pic.twitter.com/Tgh1dnYbCj — Zubeda Ismail (@zubedaismail) September 23, 2022

Ivan Ljubicic about the moment of retirement: „It is not ideal, but considering Roger wanted to play tennis until he was one hundred years old, this was the only way for him to stop. There’s no way that he would ever stop on his own!“ via @Tennis_Majors #federer — Brian?? (@camerlengo73_2) September 23, 2022

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s first ever meeting on a tennis court was a doubles match. 2004. 18 years ago.



It was only fitting that their last ever official meeting, on a tennis court, was in doubles, but alongside each other. In 2022.



Longevity legends ????? pic.twitter.com/8YPq4CYIRY — Olly ??? (@Olly_Tennis_) September 24, 2022

Just an amazing sporting moment, thanks @rogerfederer for all those amazing moments https://t.co/Lzmuhm5fjz — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 24, 2022

Juan Martin del Potro.

Ash Barty.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Serena Williams.

Roger Federer.



2022, you've been hard to handle. — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) September 24, 2022

Endless memories, a role model par excellence and pure class in everything he did. Thank you, @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/RUpSPC61Al — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 24, 2022

A true tennis legend ??

Thank you @rogerfederer, for all you‘ve given to the tennis world. You‘ve always been & will continue to be a role model & inspiration to so many - on both an athletic & personal level.

Congrats on your outstanding career & only the best for the future?☺️ pic.twitter.com/XySgworjlc — Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) September 24, 2022

Not everything went Roger Federer’s way in his life and career, but gosh darn does he make you feel like it did. Grateful to the end.pic.twitter.com/kZJPBOU2k8 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 24, 2022

