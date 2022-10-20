'Sports Equinox' is here. All four major men's sports have games on Thursday.

Get your remote control ready! It doesn't get much better than this for sports fans — especially those who enjoy a little variety on the field, the court and the ice.

All four of the major professional North American men's sports are in action today, a convergence of scheduling known as a Sports Equinox.

Similar to a solar equinox, when the sun lines up perfectly with the Earth's equator to signal the change of seasons, the sports seasons from the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL all align on Thursday. And if you're not able to take advantage of it today, don’t worry — the phenomenon will also occur on Sunday, Monday and again next Monday.

Happy Sports Equinox Eve! Tomorrow will be the 27th time in history that the four major sports leagues are all in action on the same day.



This is the first of a record FOUR Sports Equinoxes this year, with two more this upcoming Sunday and Monday, then another on Monday, Oct. 31 pic.twitter.com/Cv7jvk5Gyy — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 19, 2022

What is a Sports Equinox?

The first-ever Sports Equinox was on Sunday, Oct. 17, 1971, when Game 7 of the World Series between the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates intersected with a full NFL schedule and several NBA and NHL games.

The 1970s had a total of seven equinoxes. The 1980s had three. Then there was a 16-year drought between 1985 and 2001.

Having all four major pro sports play on the same day is much more common lately, especially with the NFL adding a regular Thursday night game to its schedule.

Thursday will be the 27th time it's happened.

The Houston Astros, with help from Chas McCormick's home run, took Game 1 of the AL Championship Series on Wednesday night with a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees. Game 2 is tonight.

Which games make up the Sports Equinox?

The NFL has its Thursday Night Football matchup as the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals kick off Week 7.

The MLB playoffs continue with Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

The NBA has a pair of games on tap: the Milwaukee Bucks at the Philadelphia 76ers and the battle for Los Angeles between the Clippers and Lakers.

And the NHL has a full slate of 12 games on the ice.

What other sports are in action Thursday?

Major League Soccer might not be considered in the same category as the "big four," but it's definitely a major professional sport. There are two MLS playoff games on the schedule: The Philadelphia Union at FC Cincinnati and LAFC vs. the L.A. Galaxy.

In college football, Troy travels to South Alabama and Virginia visits Georgia Tech.

And on the LPGA Tour, the second round of the BMW Ladies Championship takes place at Oak Valley Golf Club in Advance, N.C.

