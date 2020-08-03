Sports Dynamix Powered by Equilibrium - Wearable Sensor And AI Technology to Help Optimize Performance, Prevent Injuries And Expedite Recovery

Former Indian Cricket Team Strength and Conditioning Coach Ramji Srinivasan launched AI technology-based solution that will help athletes help optimize their performance, prevent injuries and expedite recovery. Sports Dynamix powered by Equilibrium is a solution designed Srinivasan and Karan Kanchan (founder of Vayu Technology that uses a world-class cutting-edge wearable sensor.

The technology collects data for multiple sports, for various age groups and also make things affordable for an aspiring athlete and at the same time standardising (data collection) depending on the sport, individuals & skills.

“This is one of the kinds of products which we have been studying for some time now. And we zeroed in on this product to do testing & assessment...which is going to be one of the cutting-edge technologies in the world. There are huge benefits to what we are planning to harness from this technology for training and assessing sportspersons from all domains...from cricket to basketball to volleyball to racing to anybody for that matter," Srinivasan said during the online launch of the product.

"From basic grassroots level to elite athletes, this technology can be used. One of the major components of this product is, it is very easy to use and at the same time, in India, what we are lacking is the data collection. This helps in collecting data for multiple sports, for various age groups and also makes things affordable for an aspiring athlete and at the same time standardising (data collection) depending on the sport, individuals & skills. Thus it becomes a very specific and specialised way of doing things. I would like to add one more point...this is completely Make In India technology...so we have enough firepower in our arsenal, especially in the sports industry, which needs to be harnessed pretty well. It is important to harness our own people (technical minds) so that we go to the next level of using technology in sports and inferring phenomenal & valid data which can be accessed and inferred anytime and anywhere in the world,” he added.

Kanchan, a former Indian national athlete turned sports scientist said:"urrently the technologies available in the market are quite expensive and you have to buy 10-15 different pieces of equipment in order to get the kind of data that we deliver. It takes you a lot of time. It costs you a lot of money because of which it’s accessible only for the top-tier athletes in the country.

So what we have done is we have used a very sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence-powered by data coming from wearables which we place on your body when you do different activities and across multiple disciplines & different sports. And we help you understand what are the deficiencies, the imbalances, what needs to be improved on but the cutting-edge of the technology is that we do these assessments within five minutes!".