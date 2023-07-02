Sports carmaker TVR scrambles for cash injection

Customers have put down £5,000 deposits for TVR’s Griffith - Jayson Fong

Sports carmaker TVR is racing to secure a funding injection so it can file vital documents to avoid being struck off the UK’s companies register.

Chairman Les Edgar insists that there is no risk to the company and it is simply waiting for some paperwork from an investor before filing its so-called confirmation statement, which a limited company must do annually.

It was due to file the document with Companies House in April. A notice posted to Companies House showed that TVR Electric Vehicles Ltd has two months from Tuesday July 4 to update its paperwork with the authority or risk being dissolved. If it fails to do so, its assets will belong to the Crown.

But top shareholder Mr Edgar told The Sunday Telegraph that his firm is “just waiting to finalise an investment round before submitting our confirmation statement.”

An existing investor is being waited on to approve fresh funding, he added, “and despite submitting the paperwork some time ago, we only received approval last week. We won’t be announcing the further investment – it’s an existing investor.”

Mr Edgar, a video games entrepreneur, bought TVR in 2013 from Russian Nikolay Smolensky. In 2017 he unveiled a new model, the Griffith, a front-engined five litre V8 with manual transmission and rear-wheel drive developed in collaboration with Gordon Murray – most famous for his work on McLaren’s 243mph F1 hypercar.

Since then the company has been trying to get the Griffith off the ground. Coronavirus shutdowns halted progress, but the company said last year it expects to put the model into production in 2024, built at its factory in Wales and that an electric version was in development.

Customers have put down £5,000 deposits for the Griffith. The Welsh Government put in £500,000 for a 3pc stake in the business and also gave TVR a £2m loan.

TVR was founded in 1947 by engineer Trevor Wilkinson in Blackpool. However, its most successful period came in the 1990s, under former chemical engineer Peter Wheeler, when it built models such as the Chimaera and Cerbera.

The cars paired two-seater striking body designs with five-litre V8 engines, largely bought from Rover.

Mr Wheeler eventually sold up to Mr Smolenski in 2004, but just two years later demand had fallen to such an extent that the Blackpool factory was closed, with the loss of 158 jobs, ending the brand’s association with the town.

