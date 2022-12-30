'Sports need to follow boxing's lead on transgender athletes'

Tom Morgan
·3 min read
Boxer Patricio Manuel celebrates after winning a super featherweight fight against Hugo Aguilar - Wally Skalij/Polaris/Eyevine
Boxer Patricio Manuel celebrates after winning a super featherweight fight against Hugo Aguilar - Wally Skalij/Polaris/Eyevine

Sharron Davies has urged the sporting world to follow boxing and launch a separate category for transgender competitors.

A World Boxing Council chief's blueprint was welcomed by Britain’s 1980 Olympic swimming silver medallist, who is now a leading voice for preserving female categories in sports.

Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, told Telegraph Sport earlier this week that his sport needs to look closely at the issue of "safety and inclusion".

Under his proposals, the WBC will next year issue a "global call" for trans athletes to come forward if they want to compete, with the aim of setting up a separate league or tournament.

Trans athletes will not be able to compete against non-trans fighters, under his plan, and the sport would look to adopt the "at birth" rule, meaning a trans fighter born male would only be able to compete against a fellow trans fighter born male.

Sport has been embroiled in a series of controversies over trans athletes, sparked by the likes of Lia Thomas in swimming and New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

After years of divisive and often toxic hostilities around the issues, Davies said moves within boxing are encouraging.

"They have taken the strong stance that it’s dangerous – and unfair, based on a male-female punch difference of 160 per cent – to allow males to box females," Davies told Telegraph Sport. "This gives everyone fair opportunities. I think boxing has always used sex rather than man/woman.

"I hope 2023 sees more sports working in this order… safety, then fairness, then inclusion. We can find solutions so that sports opportunities remains a non sex-discrimination zone."

'The danger of a man fighting a woman will never happen'

Boxing has had cases of transgender fighters enjoying success in recent years. Patricio Manuel was a five-times women's US amateur champion before failing to qualify, as a woman, for the American team for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Manuel began hormone treatment in 2014 before undergoing gender reassignment surgery the following year, and made his professional debut as a male boxer in 2018, defeating Hugo Aguilar on points in Indio, California. The 37-year-old has not boxed since.

Sulaiman had said boxing needed to be proactive to ensure it never has a situation where a man can fight a woman.

"We are going to put out a global call for those who are interested in 2023 and we will set up the protocols, start consultation and most likely create a league and a tournament," he said.

"It is the time to do this, and we are doing this because of safety and inclusion. We have been the leaders in rules for women's boxing - so the dangers of a man fighting a woman will never happen because of what we are going to put in place."

'Medical and legal considerations'

The British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed that it is examining its transgender policy but is also committed to adopting the "at birth" policy.

"At the moment, this is hypothetical but we can see it coming and we are looking at our transgender policy," said Robert Smith, the BBBOFC general secretary. "It is what you are born as, as rugby union does. When it does [happen] we intend to be fully prepared. Medical and, perhaps more importantly, legal considerations will have to be taken into account."

Britain's first transgender boxer, Danny Baker, from Enfield, London, was born female but transitioned in his twenties, and has since fought in semi-professional events.

The Boxing Board of Control confirmed to Telegraph Sport that Baker was not licensed to box. The 34-year-old, a support worker, advocates for trans people in sports.

Last July, British Triathlon announced changes to gender categories that mean transgender and nonbinary athletes are included in an "open" category.

