Sports bettor James Holzhauer to make 'Jeopardy!' return in November 'Tournament of Champions'

"Jeopardy!" champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer, center, plays in a tournament at the World Series of Poker. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Noted sports bettor James Holzhauer’s “Jeopardy!” winning streak came to an unceremonious end back in June, but Holzhauer will soon make his way back to the game show and may get his revenge in the process.

Holzhauer will be one of 15 contestants to compete in the “Tournament of Champions.” The 10-day event begins in November and will have contestants vying for $250,000.

That’s right – James Holzhauer is coming back! Here are the contestants returning for the #TournamentOfChampions this fall.



Click for more info: https://t.co/k4GedcLhCP pic.twitter.com/2m5yCw1zay — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 10, 2019

Competing alongside Holzhauer will be none other than Emma Boettcher, the Chicago-area librarian who ended his record-breaking 32-game win streak.

The $250,000 prize pales in comparison to the near $2.5 million that Holzhauer netted during his streak. Holzhauer fell $58,484 shy of Ken Jennings’ $2,520,700 regular-season earnings record.

Still, the tournament provides fans with a chance to see Holzhauer earn his win back or Boettcher cement herself as the true champion.

Now, it should be noted that with the tournament’s format it is possible that neither competitor will face each other, but given their skills and fans’ desire for it, the rematch seems likely.

Holzhauer has already thrown down the gauntlet for a rematch with Boettcher, taking to Twitter to announce his intentions.

This fall, America’s most famous librarian is overdue for a rematch. #JeopardyJames2 https://t.co/YfWhkGhP3u — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) July 10, 2019

Am I eager for revenge? You Boettcher ass I am — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) July 10, 2019

The 2019 “Tournament of Champions” begins on Nov. 4.

