Sports betting winners and losers: How high will the spread need to go for the Jets to actually cover?

The 2020 New York Jets were actually favored in a game this season. Against an actual NFL team. Weird but true.

In Week 4, the Jets were 1-point favorites against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos had Brett Rypien making his first NFL start at quarterback. The Jets gave up 37 points and lost 37-28.

Week 5 was much easier for anyone fading the Jets. The Jets were 6.5-point underdogs to the Arizona Cardinals and lost 30-10.

A lot of serious bettors like to take contrarian angles. They’ll back some of the worst teams in the league while the public fades them. The Jacksonville Jaguars were a favorite team among these bettors for years.

Sometimes the public is right. The Jets are awful and have yet to cover a spread this season. Last week that was one of two big losing games for BetMGM in an otherwise profitable week for the book.

“That’s like a broken record with the Jets every week — we’re on the losing side,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback told Yahoo Sports.

When there’s a bad team in college football, you’ll see lines skyrocket. We’ve all seen 30- or 40-point spreads in that sport. In the NFL, the books will rarely even reach 20 points on a spread.

The Jets play at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. They’re 8-point underdogs at BetMGM. That’s still not an enormous spread, considering the Dolphins did just blow out the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and the Jets have lost by double digits in four of five games, and by 9 points in the other game. The Jets are one of three teams in the NFL to not cover the spread yet, with the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans, who are 3-0 straight up and 0-5 against the spread.

The Jets are the worst team in the NFL and it’s not particularly close. The 8-point spread is unlikely to dissuade many bettors who are blindly fading the Jets until they lose. If the Jets can’t cover this week against a 2-3 Dolphins team, oddsmakers might face a conundrum: Adjust the lines for Jets games way up, or keep losing on the worst team in the league.

New York Jets running back La'Mical Perine, lower left, is tackled by a group of Arizona Cardinals defenders.

Here are the winners and losers from the past week in the sports betting world:

WINNERS

Tuesday Night Football: Maybe there is an older fan who had heavy action on the New York Giants-Boston Yanks NFL season opener in 1946, but it’s probably fair to call Tuesday’s Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans game the second opportunity in our lives to bet the NFL on a Tuesday.

The Giants-Yanks game in 1946 was the last Tuesday game in the NFL until 2010, when a Philadelphia Eagles-Minnesota Vikings game was moved due to a blizzard. The Bills-Titans game will be the second. The game was moved due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans, but the Titans had no more positive tests Tuesday and it appears the game is a go.

It’s a good game between two undefeated teams. The Bills are 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM. This year has been a bummer in so many ways, but having an NFL game on a Tuesday night is a nice reprieve.

Los Angeles Lakers futures: A lot of people rode the chalk to a NBA Finals payoff.

The Lakers, who were co-favorites with the Milwaukee Bucks to win the title before the playoffs started, had the most action in the NBA futures market. They had the most bets and money on them at BetMGM. Among all future bets on the NBA championship, a little less than 52 percent of the money was on the Lakers.

The Lakers are a popular team, and they paid off. So did LeBron James, whose odds to win NBA Finals MVP were a manageable -143 before the series began.

There were a couple of big bets on the Lakers to win it all — $200,000 to win $121,212 on the Lakers at -165 and $50,000 to win $65,000 when the Lakers were +130 — so the result wasn’t ideal for the books. But because the Lakers had short odds all season, it wasn’t the worst-case scenario in the playoffs.

