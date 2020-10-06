Sports Betting - Colorado - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

Yahoo Sports Betting Info - Colorado

Colorado is among the most beautiful states in the United States and is known for being one of the most liberal within the country. The state’s earliest gambling days can be dated back to 1822, where the first casino in the U.S. is purported to have opened. Brown’s Saloon was founded near the Wyoming and Utah State lines during the early mining days, but was soon forced underground as the state adopted a more puritan stance.

The racing commission legalized betting on horse racing in the 1950’s and casinos themselves only became legal in the 1990s in a bid to stimulate the economy in what were once thriving mining towns.

Today, gamblers in Colorado enjoy a relatively relaxed policing atmosphere when it comes to casino, social, and charity gambling, the lottery and sports betting. Other areas of gambling, such as legal online casinos are more tightly regulated.

Is it legal to bet at a casino in Colorado?

Yes. Colorado is renowned for its world-class casinos and there are now nearly 40 legal casinos for bettors to choose from. Most of these casinos are found in Black Hawk, Central City, and Cripple Creek. As long as you are 21 years of age or older, you’ll be able to take your pick from some of the Rocky Mountain State’s finest casino establishments.

Is online gambling legal in Colorado?

No. Online gambling for real money is illegal in the state of Colorado. Some social casinos are allowed to give bettors the opportunity to play online casino games for fun, however, any form of online gambling for money, such as poker, roulette, slots and more is strictly prohibited.

What about legal sports betting?

There is much happier news for bettors on the online sports betting front in Colorado. Colorado became one of the few official legal sport betting states on May 1, 2020, after voters approved legal sports betting in November 2019.

Where is sports betting legal in Colorado?

As long as you are 21 years of age or older, you can bet at any registered and certified sportsbook casino within the state of Colorado. Offshore and non registered sports betting and online sportsbooks are illegal in Colorado. In fact, Colorado is just the sixth state in the U.S. to offer full mobile sports betting options, so bettors will now be able to take their pick of the world’s biggest sports, and wager on them on one of the many casinos or online sports betting sites available in the state.

Get the best online sports betting odds with BetMGM

BetMGM is a renowned sportsbook casino in the U.S. and they are finally able to offer their fantastic online sports betting options to bettors within the state of Colorado. With exciting odds on the best sporting events from around the world, you certainly won’t run out of options. Whether you’re looking to bet on your favorite sport like football, baseball, basketball and golf, or even looking for something a little different like cricket, rugby or darts—BetMGM has you covered.

Thrilling sports options, along with an array of different types of sports bets, such as futures, parlay bets, special bets, outrights, over/unders, and everything in between, make BetMGM one of the most thorough and varied sports betting sites to place your wager with.

All you have to do is register an account in the state of Colorado and then it’s time to get in on all the best sports betting action.

Online sports betting is now legal in Colorado. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) More

What kinds of bets and betting Guides will you find on Yahoo Sportsbook?

You can find an array of betting guides on Yahoo Sportsbook, as well as up to date odds offered by our partner, BetMGM! See all of our helpful odds guides below for the best tips and tricks and available lines as they become available.

Story continues