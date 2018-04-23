Sports anchor Mike Shumann reportedly stole a Warriors security staffer's jacket

A longtime Bay Area sports broadcaster reportedly stole a Warriors security staffer’s jacket while covering the team in San Antonio last week. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A Bay Area sports anchor was caught on tape stealing a security member’s jacket after a team practice last week at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, The Athletic reported on Monday.

Security footage surfaced that reportedly shows ABC7/KGO-TV sports anchor Mike Shumann — who was covering the Golden State Warriors’ first round playoff series against the Spurs — take a jacket on his way out of the arena. The jacket belongs to Ralph Walker, who is the Warriors director of team security.

ABC7 pulled him from its coverage of the series and sent him home after the incident — he was absent from the networks coverage of the game on Sunday — and Shumann has apparently apologized to several members of the team already.

“We are taking these allegations very seriously and conducting a full investigation,” a spokesperson for the station told The Athletic. “As a matter of policy, we do not comment about personnel matters.”

Shumann’s apologies, though, don’t seem to be going over well with the team. Several Warriors players are upset by the incident and aren’t letting it go, The Athletic reported. The team also has an agreement to provide exclusive player interviews after games to ABC7, something that could be difficult to do should players refuse to speak with Shumann or the station.

Shumann is a former San Francisco wide receiver and was on the 49ers Super Bowl team in 1982. He is also a member of the Florida State Seminoles Hall of Fame. Because of his status in the city, some players feel that the longtime TV reporter has received special treatment after the incident.

Shumann declined to comment to The Athletic about the incident.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jeff Passan: The remarkable plague that has hit nearly all of MLB

• CharlesRobinson: Even Cleveland can’t make this big of a draft mistake

• Shams Charania: Sorry, Indiana, LeBron is still the NBA’s great equalizer

• Batter’s 21-pitch at bat could upset MLB commish

