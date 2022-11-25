Sports Analytics Market is Projected to Reach US$ 12.89 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

Sports Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ 12.89 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.01% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Sports Analytics Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the sports analytics market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The increasing investments in sports technology for data-driven decisions.

The need for player/ team performance improvement.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Sports Analytics Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Sports Type (Individual Sports and Team Sports),

By Application Type (Performance Analytics, Player and Team Valuation, Player Fitness and Safety, Fan Management, and Broadcast Management),

By Deployment Model Type (On-Premises and Cloud),

By Component Type (Solutions and Services),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Sports Analytics Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as performance analytics, player and team valuation, player fitness and safety, fan management, and broadcast management.

The performance analytics segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT technologies in order to improve the performance of an athlete is the major factor driving the growth of the performance analytics segment.

Market Trends by Deployment Model Type

The market is segmented as on-premises and cloud-based.

The cloud-based segment is likely to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period.

Benefits of cloud-based model such as scalability, cost-effectiveness, privacy, data quality, and data integrity are the key factors propelling the dominance of the segment in the market.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North American market share is more than 27.2% in 2021 and is estimated to be the largest, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing sports analytics market during the forecast period, with the USA, China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities.

The growth of the Asia-Pacific market is majorly driven by the growing digitalization trend, the emergence of various sports leagues, and the increasing investments in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the sports analytics market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

IBM, SAS Institute,

Tableau Software,

EXL,

GlobalStep,

Catapult,

SportsSource Analytics,

HCL,

Experfy,

IceBergs Sports,

Chyronhego,

Stats Perform,

Exasol,

TruMedia Network,

DataArt,

Orreco,

Advanced Sports Analytics,

Qualitas Global,

iSportsAnalysis,

FORMCEPT,

Quant4Sport,

Physimax Technologies,

Zebra Technologies.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the sports analytics market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

