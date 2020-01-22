Sporting world salutes Larry Walker after Canadian gets Hall call

Larry Walker became the second Canadian to be elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Tuesday.

Walker, who started his career with the Montreal Expos, and New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter form the class of 2020.

Reaction poured in on Twitter, where Walker's handle is @Cdnmooselips33.

Here are some tweets from notable names and organizations about the native of Maple Ridge, B.C., following Tuesday's announcement:

"Welcome on board Larry 'Feo' Walker! Wayyy past due, so proud of you! Thanks for embracing me in my arrival to Montreal... True leader #canadianpride @baseballhall #LarryWalkerHOF."

— Hall of Fame member and former Montreal Expos pitcher Pedro Martinez.

"He's in! From the Montreal Expos all the way to the Baseball Hall of Fame - congratulations, @Cdnmooselips33! #LarryWalkerHOF."

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"He's been in the @BCSportsHall for some time - now Maple Ridge's Larry Walker is headed to Cooperstown! Congratulations, @Cdnmooselips33 on your election to the @baseballhall. You've made BC and Canadian baseball fans proud. #HOF2020."

— Premier of B.C., John Horgan.

"Unbelievably well deserved @Cdnmooselips33. Amazing to see it happen to such a great person as well. #33 #HOF2020."

— Atlanta Braves pitcher and Calgary native Mike Soroka.

"I am so incredibly happy for two of my former teammates. Congrats to Derek Jeter and @Cdnmooselips33 ! A very well-deserved honor for you both. Welcome to the @baseballhall."

— Hall of Fame member and former Expos outfielder Tim Raines.

"Congratulations @Cdnmooselips33! Couldn't be happier for you my friend! Thanks for paving the way for so many young Canadians. Enjoy your day, you deserve it!"

— Former major league pitcher Ryan Dempster, a native of Gibsons, B.C.

"Congrats Larry Walker on being named to the @baseballhall !! You were an inspiration for youngsters like myself watching you play ball! A true (Canadian) legend. @Cdnmooselips33 well deserved!

— Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson, a native of LaSalle, Ont.

"Congrats to @Cdnmooselips33 on finally getting into the hall of fame. More than well deserved ! Proud moment for any Canadian."

— Pro baseball free agent Dalton Pompey, a native of Mississauga, Ont.

"A great day for Larry Walker and a special day for Canadian baseball. Congratulations Larry, you played the game with intensity and passion and made a nation proud!"

— Milwaukee Brewers vice president-baseball projects Gord Ash, a Toronto native.

"Congratulations to Maple Ridge, BC's own #LarryWalker on his induction! @Cdnmooselips33 is a proud #Canucks fan and only the second Canadian baseball player to be inducted."

— Vancouver Canucks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press