The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City and Premier League title rivals Liverpool drew 2-2 in a thriller at the Etihad Stadium and Scottie Scheffler won the Masters in Augusta.

There was a fairy-tale winner in the Grand National as amateur Sam Waley-Cohen won on long-shot Noble Yeats, owned by his father, and England’s Women maintained their 100 per cent start in rugby’s Six Nations.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Diogo Jota scores Liverpool&#39;s first goal during their Premier League clash at title rivals Manchester City, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate
Diogo Jota scores Liverpool’s first goal during their Premier League clash at title rivals Manchester City, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate (Martin Rickett/PA)
Raheem Sterling&#39;s second-half effort was ruled out by VAR for offside as Manchester City and Liverpool played out a thriller at the Etihad Stadium
Raheem Sterling’s second-half effort was ruled out by VAR for offside as Manchester City and Liverpool played out a thriller at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Noble Yeats, a 50-1 outsider ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen, at the waterjump on their way to victory in the Grand National at Aintree
Noble Yeats, a 50-1 outsider ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen, at the water-jump on their way to victory in the Grand National at Aintree (David Davies/PA)
Waley-Cohen celebrates his Grand National triumph in his final ride on Noble Yeats, which was bought by his father Robert Waley-Cohen earlier this year
Waley-Cohen celebrates his Grand National triumph in his final ride on Noble Yeats, which was bought by his father Robert Waley-Cohen earlier this year (David Davies/PA)
Scottie Scheffler on the 14th fairway in the final round on his way to becoming Masters champion
Scottie Scheffler on the 14th fairway in the final round on his way to becoming Masters champion (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Rory McIlroy produced a brilliant eight-under-par final round to finish second at the Masters
Rory McIlroy produced a brilliant eight-under-par final round to finish second at the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round at the Masters in Augusta
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round at the Masters in Augusta (Jae C Hong/AP)
England&#39;s Abigail Dow is carried off on a stretcher after breaking her leg in England&#39;s 58-5 Six Nations win against Wales in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm
England’s Abigail Dow is carried off on a stretcher after breaking her leg in England’s 58-5 Six Nations win against Wales in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm (Leila Coker/PA)
England captain Sarah Hunter scores her side&#39;s 10th and final try in their Six Nations rout of Wales
England captain Sarah Hunter scores her side’s 10th and final try in their Six Nations rout of Wales (Leila Coker/PA)
France&#x002019;s Laure Touye is tackled by Rachel Malcolm during Scotland&#39;s 28-8 Six Nations defeat in Glasgow
France’s Laure Touye is tackled by Rachel Malcolm during Scotland’s 28-8 Six Nations defeat in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)
Red Bull&#39;s Max Verstappen, right, looks on as a fire in his car is extinguished during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, which was won by Ferarri&#39;s Charles Leclerc
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, right, looks on as a fire in his car is extinguished during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, which was won by Ferarri’s Charles Leclerc (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Ethan Havard dives in for a try during Wigan&#39;s 36-6 Challenge Cup quarter-final win against Wakefield
Ethan Havard dives in for a try during Wigan’s 36-6 Challenge Cup quarter-final win against Wakefield (Will Matthews/PA)
Exeter&#39;s Jonny Gray, left, and Munster&#x002019;s Thomas Aherne contest a lineout during the English side&#39;s 13-8 Heineken Champions Cup win at Sandy Park
Exeter’s Jonny Gray, left, and Munster’s Thomas Aherne contest a lineout during the English side’s 13-8 Heineken Champions Cup win at Sandy Park (Adam Davy/PA)
Marcos Alonso fires Chelsea&#39;s first goal as they hit Southampton for six in their Premier League game at St Mary&#39;s Stadium
Marcos Alonso fires Chelsea’s first goal as they hit Southampton for six in their Premier League game at St Mary’s Stadium (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo assesses a cut on his shin after Manchester United&#39;s 1-0 defeat at Premier League relegation battlers Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo assesses a cut on his shin after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Premier League relegation battlers Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gennady Golovkin regained the WBA super-middleweight belt at the age of 40 by stopping Ryota Murata in nine rounds in Saitama, Japan
Gennady Golovkin regained the WBA super-middleweight belt at the age of 40 by stopping Ryota Murata in nine rounds in Saitama, Japan (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Brentford&#x002019;s Christian Eriksen applauds the fans after his side took another huge step to Premier League safety after beating West Ham 2-0
Brentford’s Christian Eriksen applauds the fans after his side took another huge step to Premier League safety after beating West Ham 2-0 (Steve Paston/PA)
