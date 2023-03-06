The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool dealt a significant blow to Manchester United’s chances of joining the title race, inflicting a historic and humiliating 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s record Premier League goalscorer, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo also netting twice, and Roberto Firmino applying the finishing touches with the seventh.
In the first race of the 2023 Formula One season, defending world champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off with a comfortable victory to take the chequered flag at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Arsenal came from behind to end an almost four-year wait for a trophy with a 3-1 win over London rivals Chelsea to lift the Continental Cup.
Chris Rock is hitting back. A year after the infamous Oscars slap, the comedian took aim at Will Smith during his latest stand-up special, the live Netflix event Selective Outrage. Rock went off on Smith (and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith) more than an hour into the special. Here’s what he had to say… ⬩ […]
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
LONDON, Ont. — Kevin Koe, Reid Carruthers and Matt Dunstone were the headliners entering the Saturday afternoon draw at the Tim Hortons Brier. Nunavut skip Jake Higgs ended up stealing the show. Higgs guided his team to a 7-4 victory over Newfoundland and Labrador's Nathan Young for the territory's first-ever win at the Canadian men's curling championship. "I have been a competitive curler for a long time," Higgs said. "I got to go to the Olympics as a coach but this (win) in front of this crowd
LONDON, Ont. — The memories came rushing back for Reid Carruthers upon his return to Budweiser Gardens. The Wild Card 2 skip made a point of stepping on Sheet C, the same strip of ice where he won his first Canadian men's curling title as second for Manitoba's Jeff Stoughton in 2011. "The building is beautiful, it's just how I remembered it," Carruthers said Sunday after an 11-7 win over Jamie Koe and the Northwest Territories. "It's neat to come back here. Even doing the walk to and from the ho