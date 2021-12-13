Max Verstappen claimed an extraordinary and highly-controversial maiden Formula One world title after his battle with Lewis Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.
Steven Gerrard’s return to Liverpool did not go entirely to plan as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds joined Chelsea and Manchester City in maintaining the pace at the top of the Premier League.
England slumped to defeat in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba while Cardiff, ravaged by coronavirus quarantine requirements following their ill-fated trip to South Africa, put up an admirable fight in their European Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.
Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.
Former coach turned analyst John Tortorella made more waves on ESPN, suggesting Trevor Zegras's remarkable assist was bad for the game. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie explain why that's wildly incorrect.
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats had their hearts broken at home. After forcing overtime in a see-saw game, the Ticats were beaten 33-25 in overtime before a Tim Hortons Field record crowd of 26,324 on a windy night. Hamilton lost a quarterback, fought back and then fought back again. To no avail. Hamilton coach Orlondo Steinauer said "for once" he was lost for words in the aftermath as he met with his team in the locker-room. "We all just kind of sat there, to be honest with you," he said. "I
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Sunday night. Vegas’ top line of Stone (goal, two assists), Max Pacorietty (goal, two assists) and Chandler Stephenson (four assists) combined for 10 points as Vegas won for the ninth time in 12 home games. Zach Whitecloud scored twice, and Evgenii Dadonov, Pacioretty and Alex Pietrangelo added goals for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 23 s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Fields came back after missing two games and spent the first half Sunday building on the momentum he had started to establish before his rib injury. But the final two quarters of a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers revealed how far the Chicago Bears' rookie quarterback still has to go. Fields went 9 of 16 for 150 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception in the first half to help the Bears (4-9) grab a 27-21 lead, a strong start after he sat out two game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns to continue his mastery of the NFL’s oldest rivalry as the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 45-30 on Sunday night. The Packers scored the first 24 points of the second half to erase a 27-21 halftime deficit. Green Bay (10-3) took a four-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and moved closer to its third straight division title. Chicago (4-9) has lost seven of eight. Rodgers went 29 of 37, throwin