The sporting weekend in pictures

Wayne McCrory has been fascinated by free-roaming horses since he first began studying them in 2001.The B.C. biologist quickly learned the animals were an important part of the ecosystem and held cultural significance for local First Nations — even though they are treated by many as "destructive intruders," he told CBC's Radio West. McCrory's 20-plus years of research on horses in the Chilcotin plateau — a remote region in west-central B.C. — has now culminated in a book that he hopes will chang
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will not play against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. Makar missed the final 2:57 of the third period and overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday because of a lower body injury. Makar leads the NHL with 27 assists, and his 34 points is tied with Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes for most by a defenseman. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar did not know if Makar would miss more than one game. “That’s all I know for now,”
Adam Driver has been facing the wrath of Star Wars fans for the actions of his on-screen character Kylo Ren. During an appearance on Max’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, Driver opened up about fans reminding him “every day” that his supervillain character was the one that killed Harrison Ford’s Han Solo in Star Wars: …
Michigan is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since it won its last national championship in 1997 while Georgia slipped to No. 6 on Sunday after its 29-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama. Michigan received 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington had 11 first-place votes and the Huskies were followed by Texas at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 4. All four are conference champions and all but the Longhorns are unbeaten.