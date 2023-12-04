Advertisement

The sporting weekend in pictures

PA Sport Staff
Sunday’s Premier League action saw six goals at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City drew 3-3 with Tottenham, while Liverpool scored two late goals to snatch a 4-3 win against Fulham.

A day earlier, leaders Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Wolves and Newcastle squeezed past Manchester United 1-0.

Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan became the oldest winner of the UK Snooker Championship in York, while there was more woe for England’s cricketers.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring Spurs’ last-gasp leveller (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool v Fulham – Premier League – Anfield
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring Arsenal’s second goal in the 2-1 win against Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Newcastle United v Manchester United – Premier League – St. James’ Park
MrQ UK Championship 2023 – Day Nine – York Barbican
Ronnie O’Sullivan won the UK Open Championship for the eighth time (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Indies England Cricket
West Indies’ captain Shai Hope hits a four against England during the first ODI cricket match (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Bahamas Hero World Challenge Golf
Scottie Scheffler is congratulated by his caddie after winning the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas (Fernando Llano/AP)
Eastleigh v Reading – Emirates FA Cup – Second Round – Silverlake Stadium
Eastleigh’s Paul McCallum (centre) scored twice as the National League side shocked Reading in the FA Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)
St Johnstone v Celtic – cinch Premiership – McDiarmid Park
Celtic maintained their unbeaten start by coming from behind to beat St Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)