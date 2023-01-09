The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round by thumping Chelsea 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Sunday’s third-round ties also included Stevenage pulling off a shock 2-1 win at Aston Villa, while Wrexham triumphing 4-3 at Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday beating Newcastle 2-1 were upsets on Saturday.

Shaun Murphy dumped defending champion Neil Robertson out of snooker’s Masters, in tennis the United States beat Italy to triumph at the United Cup, and Great Britain’s Ellia Smeding made speed skating history in Norway.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Riyad Mahrez scores City’s fourth and his second at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Prior to the match Chelsea players wore number nine tops in tribute to the late Gianluca Vialli (Martin Rickett/PA)

Both sets of players and fans paid tribute to Vialli with a minute’s applause (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stevenage players celebrate after springing an upset at Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

The score is shown on screen towards the end of National League Wrexham’s win at Championship Coventry (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Josh Windass scored a brace as Sheffield Wednesday got the better of Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was left frustrated by a late effort being ruled out for offside as his side drew 2-2 at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fashion Sakala, right, celebrates with fellow goalscorer Malik Tillman after Rangers’ first goal in a 2-0 win at Dundee United that takes them to 16 points from a possible 18 under new boss Michael Beale in the cinch Premiership (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sale’s Akker van der Merwe forces his way over the line to score a try during their 24-16 Gallagher Premiership win at Harlequins (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Quarterback Josh Allen, centre, and the Buffalo Bills carry flags onto the field displaying the number 3 in support of safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest in their previous game (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Bills fans display a sign in Hamlin’s honour (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Murphy celebrates after his 6-4 win over Robertson day one of the Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace (John Walton/PA)

The United States team pose with the trophy after defeating Italy to win the United Cup in Sydney (Mark Baker/AP)

Their compatriot Coco Gauff also lifted a trophy as she beat Spain’s Rebeka Masarova in the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland (Andrew Cornaga/AP)