The sporting weekend in pictures

Jamie George scored two tries as England got their Guinness Six Nations campaign back on track with a bonus-point 33-0 win over Italy in Rome in an exciting weekend of sport.
Wales responded to their comprehensive defeat to Ireland in round one as Dan Biggar kicked 15 points in the 20-17 victory over Scotland, while France and Ireland played out a thriller in Paris as the hosts came out on top with a 30-24 victory.
Kurt Zouma pulled out in the warm-up with illness as West Ham earned a dramatic 2-2 draw at Leicester in the Premier League and a goal from Fabinho gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Tottenham suffered a 2-0 defeat to Wolves, while Everton coasted to a 3-0 win over Leeds.
Kamila Valieva continued to train as she awaits CAS’s verdict on her right to stay in Beijing following a positive test for a banned heart medication and Glory And Fortune won the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations that longtime Olympic coach Peter Foley took naked pictures of female athletes and that Olympic snowboard racer Hagen Kearney used racist language to provoke a teammate. Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that in addition to taking the photos, Foley had made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to "intentionally
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se
BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f
BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the
A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You
Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p
Eric O'Dell and Maxim Noreau endured devastating heartbreak wearing the red Maple Leaf four years ago. The pair got a measure of revenge Thursday. O'Dell had two assists to go along with a crushing hit that sparked an early surge and Noreau blasted home a power-play goal to put things out of reach as Canada's Olympic men's hockey team cruised past Germany 5-1 at the Beijing Games. The veteran duo and teammate Mat Robinson are the only returnees from the group of non-NHLers that fell 4-3 in a gut
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried leek dumpling while she awaited her score in the slopestyle contest. It came up. She had made it through qualifying. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After a mistake-filled trip down the supesized slopestyle course tha
BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric
BEIJING — The Canadian women’s hockey team will be looking to punch its ticket to the gold-medal game Monday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Additionally, Canadians could make a podium push in a couple of freestyle skiing events, and the ice dance competition will crown a champion. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, Feb. 14. Canada’s women’s hockey team playing for a spot in the gold-medal game The Canadian women’s hockey team can reach its seventh straight gold-med
BEIJING — Meryeta O'Dine didn't expect her second Olympic medal would come down to a crawling contest. O'Dine was third in the mixed team snowboard cross big final at the Beijing Olympics Saturday when she was knocked down by Italy's Caterina Carpano, who took a jump too high and landed on the Canadian's back. Gold and silver were out of the equation. Thus began the scramble for third. O'Dine of Prince George, B.C., made her way to the first jump. With no momentum, she needed to inch her way up
BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G
BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson shocked herself by making the U.S. Olympic team four years ago. Barely confident of staying upright after just four months on the ice, she was just happy to be in Pyeongchang. Now, she’s the favorite for speedskating gold in Beijing. “This time around I’m coming in swinging and I’ve got my sights set,” she said. The former inline and roller derby skater from balmy Ocala, Florida, has made huge strides since 2018, when she finished 24th in the 500 meters in South Korea
On the latest episode of Zone Time, Justin Cuthbert says that Rosie DiManno's recent column 'Why women’s hockey doesn’t belong in the Olympics' is lazy and shortsighted; highlighting the continue growth of the women's game, its rising stars and the fact that the men's side is similarly dominated by a small group of teams.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is going from one pressure cooker to another with his move from Philadelphia to New York City. He won't suddenly find a less demanding fan base, or a more understanding media. If Simmons was hoping to quietly resume his career out of the spotlight, it won’t happen in Brooklyn. The Nets are a title-contending team playing in the biggest market with lots of national TV games. Their every misstep along the way gets dissected. The Nets can’t provide Simmons with cover fro
BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see
It was probably a little too early to call Canada's curling games on Sunday in Beijing must-wins — but they had to win them. Having combined for four consecutive losses at the Olympics over the last two days of competition, Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones were needing to get things headed in the right direction. Gushue was able to get the job done against the USA and is now in a somewhat comfortable position, although with this level of talent there are no guaranteed wins at the Olympics anymore.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway put in the best performance of her career when it mattered the most — on an Olympic stage, for an Olympic gold medal. Another gold medal, that is. Roeiseland, the overall World Cup leader and sprint leader, hit all 10 targets and finished the 7.5-kilometer women's sprint race in 20 minutes, 44.3 seconds for her third medal — and second gold — at the Beijing Games. “My ski time has never been better and I was really focused on the shootin