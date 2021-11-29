Burnley’s Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday was called off a little under an hour before kick-off as snow continued to fall at Turf Moor, while Chelsea fought back to draw 1-1 against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge to stay top of the table.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu made a winning return to Britain in an exhibition match at the ATP Champions Tour event held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and Great Britain reached the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Austria.
Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Fred VanVleet had thoughts about officiating after the Raptors’ loss to the Celtics. But he’s not trying to get fined, so he kept them to himself. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 33 points, nine assists and no confrontations with Isaiah Stewart in the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 25 points and nine assists, and Anthony Davis added 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers. They returned to .500 with their second win over Detroit in eight days. Los Angeles once again failed to pull away from a struggling opponent, but still beat the Pistons at Staples Center for the f