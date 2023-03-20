Irish eyes were smiling on St Patrick’s Day weekend as Six Nations victory over England wrapped up a Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time.
Vincent Kompany’s return to Manchester City proved a painful one as his Burnley side were hit for six in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Sergio Perez stormed to victory in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.
For the sake of referees at every level of the game, the FA must hit Aleksandar Mitrovic with a minimum 10-match ban for his actions at Old Trafford in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United. He placed his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh, and that is simply unacceptable.
When E.J. Harnden won his second Brier earlier this month, it felt a little different from the first time. The curler from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is 10 years older. But more importantly, he won the recent tournament with a new team and in a game against his younger brother Ryan. "It's hard to put into words, but what an experience," he said. For most of his professional career, Harnden played on the same team as Ryan and with his cousin Brad Jacobs as skip. When Jacobs announced last year he wo
Tiffany Emig, the owner of eight English cream golden retrievers, took the dogs for their first swim at the Rummy’s Beach Club in Spring, Texas, when they were five weeks old. The water will undoubtedly be intimidating for puppies at that age. But, as this video shows, the dogs rose to the challenge and dived into the pool one after the other. They’ll all be strong swimmers in no time! Credit: YouTube/Lisa Goebel via Storyful
Alcaraz enjoyed a dream start to the matchup of first-time Indian Wells finalists as he got an early break for a 2-0 lead and dropped just six points on serve as he raced through the opening set in 36 minutes. Russian fifth seed Medvedev, who was looking to add another title to the ones he collected in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai over the last month, was unable to stop the bleeding and had no answer for the Spaniard's brilliance the rest of the way. Alcaraz broke to love in the first game of the second set and held at love for a 2-0 lead as a resigned Medvedev dropped 10 consecutive points dating back to the first frame.
It's been a season of growth and development for Antigonish's Rhyah Stewart. The 16-year-old goalie from Antigonish showed she could shine in a boys' league as a member of the Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League, the highest level of hockey for that age group in the province. "This season has been a great experience for me," said Stewart, who has to travel 75 minutes to Port Hood to play with the Islanders. "I think playing in this league has really pushed me to
TORONTO — Second-half goals by Canadians Jonathan Osorio and Mark-Anthony Kaye helped Toronto FC find the win column for the first time this Major League Soccer season with a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami on a frigid Saturday night. The temperature at kickoff at BMO Field was an unwelcome -4 Celsius, feeling like -13 C at the lakefront stadium. In comparison, it was 28 C (feeling like 30 C) at Inter Miami's Fort Lauderdale home. The chilly conditions did not deter Toronto centre backs Matt Hedges
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson stole her way to victory to open the women's world curling championship. Einarson defeated the host Swedes 9-4 on Saturday. Trailing 4-3 heading into the ninth end, Canada stole two to take the lead. Einarson executed a tricky double takeout in the 10th to force Swedish skip Anna Hasselborg to draw against multiple Canadian stones. Hasselborg was light to give up a steal of four and Canada secured the win. “It’s really crucial. The fans were totally on