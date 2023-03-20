The sporting weekend in pictures

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read

Irish eyes were smiling on St Patrick’s Day weekend as Six Nations victory over England wrapped up a Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time.

Vincent Kompany’s return to Manchester City proved a painful one as his Burnley side were hit for six in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Sergio Perez stormed to victory in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Ireland v England – Guinness Six Nations – Aviva Stadium
Jonny Sexton waved farewell to the Six Nations after inspiring Ireland to Grand Slam glory (Brian Lawless/PA)
France v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Stade de France
Wales were no match for France in their Six Nations clash in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)
Scotland v Italy – Guinness Six Nations – BT Murrayfield Stadium
Scotland rounded off an impressive Six Nations with victory over Italy (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Manchester United v Fulham – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Old Trafford
Manchester United reached the FA Cup semi-finals after Fulham lost their heads at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City v Burnley – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Etihad Stadium
Vincent Kompany was given a rousing welcome on his return to Manchester City but his Burnley side were thumped 6-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Grimsby Town – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – The AMEX
Grimsby’s heroic FA Cup run came to an end at Brighton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Granit Xhaka helped Arsenal move further clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Celtic v Hibernian – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic hit back from behind to beat Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lewes v Manchester United – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Quarter Final – The Dripping Pan
Manchester United beat Lewes in their women’s FA Cup clash at the Dripping Pan (Steven Paston/PA)
Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity – Betfred Super League – AJ Bell Stadium
Wakefield suffered an agonising golden point defeat to Salford in the Betfred Super League (Richard Sellers/PA)
Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing
Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah (Luca Bruno/AP)
Indian Wells Tennis
Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the women’s title in Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Valspar Championship Golf
Taylor Moore hit back from behind to win the Valspar Championship (Mike Carlson/AP)

