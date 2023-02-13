The sporting weekend in pictures

England’s Henry Arundell scores their side’s fourth try of the game during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023. (PA Wire)

Manchester City drew a line under off-field distractions to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal while rock-bottom Southampton sacked Nathan Jones.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been rocked by more than 100 charges by the Premier League relating to alleged financial breaches but they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 to move to within three points of Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford.

England got their first win under Steve Borthwick by dismantling a disappointing Italy while both Scotland and Ireland made it two wins from two in the Guinness Six Nations.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.