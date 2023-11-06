The sporting weekend in pictures

Elsewhere, England’s woeful campaign at the cricket World Cup officially came to an end with defeat to Australia, and Max Verstappen was triumphant once again as he claimed victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.
LONDON (AP) — Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was missing for the Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday, a day after manager Erik ten Hag criticized the player's decision to go to a nightclub party after a derby loss to Manchester City. United said Rashford's absence was down to a heavy knock to his leg in training and that he failed a fitness test before the game. Ten Hag had been unhappy with Rashford going to a nightclub for a pre-arranged birthday party hours after the 3-
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 22-point deficit to force overtime and beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-116 on Sunday. Dennis Schroder and O.G. Anunoby each had 24 points to help Toronto win for the first time on the road this season. Keldon Johnson had 26 points, Zach Collins added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Victor Wembanyama had 20 points for San Antonio. The Spurs had won two in a row. T
KELOWNA, B.C. — Brad Gushue lost his opening game at the Pan Continental Curling Championship and brushed it off by saying as long as his Canadian squad didn't lose the last one he'll be OK. Gushue, of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, turned in a brilliant performance on Saturday and won the gold medal at Kelowna Curling Club by beating Jongduk Park of South Korea 8-3 in nine ends. It is the second straight gold medal at the Pan Continental Curling Championships for the Canadian quartet. G
Some of NASCAR's star drivers made it crystal clear that Friday night's crash-filled Truck Series finale was an embarrassment for the sport. “I was not impressed,” Martin Truex Jr. said. The race was lambasted by top Cup Series drivers on Friday night for its messy completion, which included Carson Hocevar wrecking Corey Heim, which cost Heim the championship.
Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa visited the Interlagos track where the Brazilian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, but did not get Formula One drivers or team executives to openly support his claims that he was “robbed” of the 2008 title, which he lost by one point to Lewis Hamilton. Massa has hinted he will take the case to court if governing body FIA and Formula One Management do not make a decision regarding the Singapore Grand Prix of that year, when Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed deliberately to help his then-Renault teammate Fernando Alonso to win the race.