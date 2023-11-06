The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Luton featured an emotional moment for Luis Diaz as he lifted his shirt to reveal a message calling for his father’s release after scoring the Reds’ late equaliser.

Jeremy Doku lit up Manchester City’s 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth, and Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Gordon were the matchwinners for Manchester United and Newcastle against Fulham and Arsenal respectively.

Elsewhere, England’s woeful campaign at the cricket World Cup officially came to an end with defeat to Australia, and Max Verstappen was triumphant once again as he claimed victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

Luis Diaz (centre) revealed a message – Libertad para Papa – which translates as ‘Freedom for my Dad’ (Zac Goldwin/PA)

Doku scored one goal and had a hand in four others as City thumped Bournemouth 6-1 on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fernandes scored a the only goal for United at Fulham in stoppage time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Gordon scored a controversial goal to give Newcastle a 1-0 win over Arsenal, an effort that stood after a triple VAR check (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes (right) on Saturday saw the Women’s Super League champions thrash Aston Villa 6-0 before it was announced that she will be leaving the club at the end of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Stina Blackstenius scored an 87th-minute minute winner for Arsenal against Manchester City after a mistake by Khiara Keating (left) (John WAltron/PA)

Adam Zampa celebrates the wicket of England captain Jos Buttler as the defending champions’ World Cup campaign ends with a 33-run loss to Australia (Ajit Solanki/AP)

Hosts India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs, with Virat Kohli recording a record-equalling 49th century in one-day internationals, matching the mark set by compatriot Sachin Tendulkar (Bikas Das/AP)

Formula One champion Verstappen won his 17th race of the season in Sao Paulo (Andre Penner/AP)