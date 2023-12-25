The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal drew 1-1 at Premier League title rivals Liverpool to stay in pole position, Tottenham climbed into the top four with victory against Everton and Wolves beat Chelsea in the first top-flight fixture to be held on Christmas Eve since 1995.

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua produced a brilliant display to stop Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Riyadh, but his expected clash with Deontay Wilder is in doubt after the American’s shock defeat on the same card to Joshua Parker.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Arsenal’s Gabriel, top left, headed his side into an early lead in their 1-1 draw at Premier League title rivals Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, second right, celebrates his equaliser at Anfield against Arsenal, who retained top spot in the table for Christmas (Peter Byrne/PA)

Son Heung-min, number seven, scores Tottenham’s second in a 2-1 home win against Everton as his side leapfrogged Manchester City into the top four (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Rebecca Welch, centre, made history on Saturday in Burnley’s 2-0 win at Fulham by becoming the first woman to referee a Premier League fixture (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wolves celebrate Matt Doherty’s goal in a 2-1 home win against Chelsea in the first Premier League game to be played on Christmas Eve since 1995 (Jacob King/PA)

Manchester United’s 2-0 loss at West Ham was their 13th in all competitions this season and left them eighth in the Premier League table (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Rangers fans throw confetti during Sunday’s 2-0 Premiership win at Motherwell, which lifted them to within two points of leaders Celtic with a game in hand (Steve Welsh/PA)

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua, left, was back to his best when stopping Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia (AP)

But American heavyweight Deontay Wilder, left, suffered a shock points defeat by New Zealander Joshua Parker on the same bill in Riyadh (AP)

Ricky Evans upset World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall in a straight-sets second-round win at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (John Walton/PA)

Bath went top of the Gallagher Premiership table with a bonus-point 25-17 win against Harlequins at the Rec (David Davies/PA)

India celebrate their first Test win against Australia on Sunday in their one-off match in Mumbai (AP)