The sporting weekend in pictures

Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion for the second in confusing circumstances as he won a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix.

Arsenal regained top spot in the Premier League with a thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates, ending Manchester City’s 25-hour spell at the summit after they had beaten Southampton 4-0 on Saturday.

Spain’s Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open for the third time to emulate his “great hero” Seve Ballesteros, while England began their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with an 84-19 thrashing of Fiji.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the highlights of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc compete in the rain during the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the F1 drivers’ championship title in Japan (Toru Hanai/AP)

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (right) celebrates scoring his side’s third goal in the 3-2 win over Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) celebrates his 700th career club goal in Manchester United’s win over Everton (Peter Byrne/PA).

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (light blue shirt) scores his side’s fourth goal against Southampton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes scores his side’s first goal against Brentford (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Spain’s Jon Rahm holds the trophy after winning the Spanish Open in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

A record crowd of 9,000 watched Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Marco Fu in the final of the Hong Kong Masters (Zhai Zheng/WST)

England’s Abby Dow (left) in action during the Women’s Rugby World Cup victory over Fiji (Brett Phibbs/PA)

New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley scores his side’s second touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Stadium (Bradley Collyer/PA)