The sporting weekend in pictures

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It was going to take a huge story to top Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Premier League action, but Emma Raducanu delivered it with her remarkable victory at the US Open.

Here, the PA news agency charts the weekend’s top action in pictures.

US Open &#x002013; Day Twelve &#x002013; USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Emma Raducanu emerged as a star as she progressed from the qualifying rounds to the final and ultimately to victory in New York (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via PA)
Manchester United v Newcastle United &#x002013; Premier League &#x002013; Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his second Manchester United debut, helping them to a 4-1 win over Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United v Newcastle United &#x002013; Premier League &#x002013; Old Trafford
Manchester United fans came to Old Trafford wearing Ronaldo shirts both new and old (Martin Rickett/PA)
Italy F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were both eliminated from the Italian Grand Prix in a frightening collision (Luca Bruno/AP)
Italy F1 GP Auto Racing
Daniel Ricciardo took victory at Monza ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, the team’s first win in almost a decade (Luca Bruno/AP)
Leeds United v Liverpool &#x002013; Premier League &#x002013; Elland Road
Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal to put Liverpool ahead at Leeds on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds United v Liverpool &#x002013; Premier League &#x002013; Elland Road
But Liverpool’s victory was marred by a serious injury for young midfielder Harvey Elliott (Mike Egerton/PA)
BMW PGA Championship 2021 &#x002013; Day Four &#x002013; Wentworth Golf Club
Billy Horschel took victory at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Steven Paston/PA)
Leicester City v Manchester United &#x002013; FA Women&#x002019;s Super League &#x002013; King Power Stadium
Martha Thomas (left) celebrates her goal in Manchester United’s 3-1 Women’s Super League win away to Leicester (Isaac Parkin/PA)
2021 Great North Run
Great Britain’s Marc Scott won the men’s elite race at the Great North Run (Richard Sellers/PA)
2021 Great North Run
Kenya’s Hellen Obiri (centre) won the elite women’s race ahead of Britain’s Eilish McGolgan (left) in second and Charlotte Purdue in third (Richard Sellers/PA)
Birmingham City v Brighton and Hove Albion &#x002013; FA Women&#x002019;s Super League &#x002013; St Andrew&#x002019;s Trillion Trophy Stadium
Brighton manager Hope Powell joined the celebrations after Kayleigh Green scored a superb fifth goal in their 5-0 WSL win at Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur &#x002013; Premier League &#x002013; Selhurst Park
Odsonne Edouard scored his first Crystal Palace goal just 28 seconds into his debut as they beat Tottenham 3-0 (Adam Davy/PA)
AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2021 &#x002013; Stage Eight &#x002013; Stonehaven to Aberdeen
Wout Van Aert won the final stage of the Tour of Britain in Aberdeen to snatch overall victory from Ethan Hayter (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories