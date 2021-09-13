The sporting weekend in pictures

In this article:

It was going to take a huge story to top Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Premier League action, but Emma Raducanu delivered it with her remarkable victory at the US Open.

Here, the PA news agency charts the weekend’s top action in pictures.

Emma Raducanu emerged as a star as she progressed from the qualifying rounds to the final and ultimately to victory in New York (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his second Manchester United debut, helping them to a 4-1 win over Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United fans came to Old Trafford wearing Ronaldo shirts both new and old (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were both eliminated from the Italian Grand Prix in a frightening collision (Luca Bruno/AP)

Daniel Ricciardo took victory at Monza ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, the team’s first win in almost a decade (Luca Bruno/AP)

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal to put Liverpool ahead at Leeds on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Liverpool’s victory was marred by a serious injury for young midfielder Harvey Elliott (Mike Egerton/PA)

Billy Horschel took victory at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Steven Paston/PA)

Martha Thomas (left) celebrates her goal in Manchester United’s 3-1 Women’s Super League win away to Leicester (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Great Britain’s Marc Scott won the men’s elite race at the Great North Run (Richard Sellers/PA)

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri (centre) won the elite women’s race ahead of Britain’s Eilish McGolgan (left) in second and Charlotte Purdue in third (Richard Sellers/PA)

Brighton manager Hope Powell joined the celebrations after Kayleigh Green scored a superb fifth goal in their 5-0 WSL win at Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Odsonne Edouard scored his first Crystal Palace goal just 28 seconds into his debut as they beat Tottenham 3-0 (Adam Davy/PA)