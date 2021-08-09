The sporting weekend in pictures

WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal d
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. “I’m so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. I think that adjustment is real,” Staley said. “I’m glad ou
CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game
DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton's Place is now in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined Sunday night with other members of the class of 2021. The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning was introduced. The man who could spend seemingly endless moments changing plays at the line t
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions: ___ For 18 seasons, whether playing cornerback or safety, Charles Woodson was as dependable as they come. And now he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year with Oakland who won Defensive Player of the Year honors 11 years later as a Packer, Woodson never cared where he played as long as he was on the field. Wherever he was, as Aaron Rodgers said, Woodson “understood hi
EDMONTON — As Kelsey Mitchell was cycling for Olympic gold in Tokyo, her friends back home in Edmonton were donning her old racing skin suits and cheering her on as they watched the track competition on Nicole Ruptash's deck. Mitchell and Ruptash are more than just good friends. The two have known each other since junior high, and when Mitchell travelled to Toronto for the training camp where she switched from soccer to cycling, Ruptash went with her. And after Ruptash got hit in the mouth durin
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Training camp has changed for Matthew Slater since he initially reported to the New England Patriots as a fifth-round draft choice out of UCLA in 2008. “Oh, man,” Slater said Sunday when asked what he remembers about his first camp. “Thinking I was going to get cut every day. There was just so much that I didn’t know and understand about playing in this league. I didn’t know what my future looked like in this league. There was a lot of angst as far as what’s today going