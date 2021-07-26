The sporting weekend in pictures

The British and Irish Lions’ stunning comeback victory over world champions South Africa and the quest for Olympic glory dominated the headlines this weekend.

In Tokyo, dreams came true and others were shattered, while Nacho Elvira won his maiden European Tour title in the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend.

Maro Itoje climbs to take the ball during the British and Irish Lions’ first Test victory over South Africa (Halden Krog/AP/PA)

South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe (left) and British and Irish Lions’ Duhan van der Merwe compete for a high ball in Cape Town (Halden Krog/AP/PA)

Great Britain’s Jade Jones was defeated by Refugee Olympic Team’s Kimia Alizadeh Zonoozi in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Great Britain judoka Chelsie Giles celebrates victory over Switzerland’s Fabienne Kocher in her bronze medal match (Danny Lawson/PA)

Great Britain’s Bradly Sinden (left) in action against Uzbekistan’s Ulugbek Rashitov in the men’s -68kg gold medal contest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Austria’s Anna Kiesenhofer rode to a shock victory in the Women’s Road Race in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hollie Pearne-Webb in action for Great Britain, who launched their defence of the Olympic women’s hockey title with a 2-1 Pool A defeat by Germany (John Minchillo/AP/PA)

Brazil’s Joao Victor Marcari Oliva, riding Escorial Horsecampline, competes during the dressage Grand Prix in Tokyo (Carolyn Kaster/AP/PA)

Jagger Eaton of the United States takes a tumble during the men’s street skateboarding final in Tokyo (Jae C. Hong/AP/PA)

Zimbabwe’s Donata Katai, India’s Maana Patel and Grenada’s Kimberly Ince during the Women’s 100m Backstroke heats in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

Great Britain’s Jennifer Gadirova in action on the balance beam in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

Deepti Sharma of the London Spirit dives to prevent a boundary during The Hundred match against the Oval Invincibles at Lord’s (Yui Mok/PA)

Birmingham Phoenix’s Miles Hammond (right) and Manchester Originals’ Jos Buttler in action during The Hundred match at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Brunch and William Buick (centre, green) coming home to win the Sky Bet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract (Tim Goode/PA)