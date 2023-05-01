The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City took a step closer to a third straight Premier League title as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage to move top of the table.
Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead against Tottenham after just 15 minutes at Anfield, but needed a stoppage-time winner from Diogo Jota after the visitors had got back on level terms moments earlier through Richarlison.
Away from football, Mark Selby made the first maximum break of 147 in a World Snooker Championship final, while Sergio Perez beat Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.
China's Ding Liren was crowned on Sunday as the 17th world chess champion in a tense match against Russian-born Ian Nepomniachtchi in Astana, Kazakhstan, in the last chapter of an odds-defying sequence of events. Thirty-year-old Ding won the rapid chess playoff by 2.5 points to 1.5, capitalizing on Nepomniachtchi's mistakes in time trouble in the last of the shorter-format games, following the pair's 7-7 tie in a psychological battle across 14 longer "classical" games. "One Ding to rule em all," fellow grandmaster Anish Giri wrote on Twitter in honour of the new champion.
WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness was the target of some criticism by his players after the Winnipeg Jets had exit meetings Saturday and packed their bags for the off-season. Veteran forward Blake Wheeler told reporters he didn’t like the assessment Bowness gave media after the Jets were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs with a 4-1 loss in Game 5 Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights. “I think he could have been honest with us,” Wheeler said. “We could have had those discussio
Esteban Ocon said that Formula One was lucky to avoid a "big disaster" after he narrowly avoided crashing into a large group of people amassing in the pit-lane when he pitted on the final lap of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
A furious Max Verstappen labelled Britain’s George Russell “a d-------” after the two collided on the opening lap of Saturday’s sprint race in Azerbaijan, with the double world champion later calling for the new format to be "scrapped" from Formula One altogether.