The Sporting Weekend in Pictures

Late thrills and controversy punctuated another eventful sporting weekend which brought joy and pain in equal measure.
Manchester City triumphed over Tottenham in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley – which was watched by a crowd of 8,000 – as ‘big six’ counterparts Manchester United and Liverpool found themselves on the wrong end of a fans backlash over their involvement in the European Super League proposal.
On the pitch, there was misery for Jurgen Klopp’s men after their Champions League qualification hopes were dealt a further blow by a Newcastle fightback, while a rare Chris Wood hat-trick at Wolves eased Burnley’s relegation fears.
There were celebrations for England’s Women as they clinched a third successive Six Nations title, but disappointment for reigning champion Ronnie O’Sullivan as his hopes of a record-equalling seventh World Snooker Championship success were dashed.
Here, the PA news agency reflects on a dramatic weekend of sport.
In honor of this year's Oscars, The Rush showcases some incredible performances from this past weekend, including an incredible catch by Gronk, a 4-year-old named Josh and the Kentucky women’s volleyball team.
SAN FRANCISCO — Shelby Delaney, an intensive care unit nurse, has depended on Stephen Curry's “I Can Do All Things” catchphrase so many times over the years. It is written inside the No. 30 jersey of Curry's that she has worn beneath her scrubs day after day to get through each daunting moment of the pandemic. Last spring, Curry made a FaceTime video call to Delaney and her colleagues at Oakland’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center after learning she was wearing his uniform. Delaney had it on again Sunday night — with that handwritten ‘I Can Do All Things’ on the inside of the neckline — as she and husband Robert Crowley sat on the floor for Golden State’s game against Sacramento. A season ticket holder at Chase Center who couldn’t attend gifted them the seats. “I’d always dreamed of talking to him, mostly to thank him, because he really has made such an impact on my life and how I carry myself,” said Delaney, a former high school basketball player who later did some coaching. “It kind of helped me, the whole ‘I can do all things,’ but also the way he believes that and the way he lives his life is through that, with joy and love. So he really inspired me. Watching him when I started nursing, in my early 20s, which is a hard time to be alive, when you’re in your early 20s it’s difficult, but doing it in the ICU, I was always like, ‘I can’t do this,’ so he carried through that and stuff I had going on personally with my family.” Those minutes Curry spent with Delaney, her fellow nurses and the other medical personnel provided a lift they all needed during the most challenging stretch of COVID-19. “It really uplifted a lot of folks, like all the other nurses, the other staff members, everyone got a lot of joy out of that,” Delaney shared of that call with the two-time MVP. “People told me, they actually said that helped boost morale around here a lot, and it got us a lot of donations. And, it got us a lot of donations. It got us a lot of face masks, a lot of surgical masks, it got us a lot of food. And enough food that we were able to share with everyone in the hospital. ... Everyone got to feel loved and feel appreciated because everyone is putting their lives on the line, not just the ICU nurses.” The 28-year-old Delaney moved to the music upon reaching her courtside seat across from the Warriors bench before tipoff. She and Crowley cheered when Curry was introduced. “It's really nice for our organization to be able to honour people who have helped so much during the pandemic,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I think that's one of the most important roles that our organization plays in the community is to honour those who deserve to be honoured, so it's a great way for that to happen, especially because we've got plenty of fans out there who have been on the front lines during the pandemic. So, the more we can honour the better and it's a nice thing to be able to do.” Delaney believes she is a better nurse having gone through the pandemic, supporting her patients with love and care when they have nobody else. “It's an intense job, but I do love it a lot,” she said. “Doing it with love, I think I've become a better nurse over the past year. The family's not there so you've got to give a little extra, you've got to be there in a different way — you've got to be the family and the nurse.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory. Down eight early in the fourth quarter at 95-87, Washington tied it at 105 on Beal's 3-pointer with 4:55 remaining. Washington finished on a 14-5 run. Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, ending his triple-double streak at four. He failed to record a triple-double for only the third time in 17 games. Cavaliers scoring leader Collin Sexton sat out because of a concussion after scoring 28 points Friday night in a loss to Charlotte. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 28 points, Jarrett Allen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Cedi Osman scored 19 points, and Kevin Love had 12. The Cavaliers have lost five of six. Robin Lopez had 14 points for Washington, and Daniel Gafford added 12. TIP-INS Cavaliers: Cedi Osman started after not playing in Cleveland’s previous five games. Osman played 37 minutes. … Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was given a technical foul with 1:07 left in the first half after Larry Nance Jr. was called for a foul on Daniel Gafford's attempted dunk. … Garland has scored 20 or more points in a career-best six straight games. Wizards: Anthony Gill made his second career start, scoring five points in 14 minutes. ... Beal played his 596th game for Washington to move into fourth place in franchise history. He passed Charles Jones, who played for the then-Bullets from 1984-93. HACHIMURA HEALING Forward Rui Hachimura missed his fourth straight game with left knee soreness. Coach Scott Brooks said if Hachimura doesn’t return Monday night against the Spurs he’s hopeful to have him back Wednesday night against the Lakers. “It’s trending in the right direction,” Brooks said. UP NEXT Cavaliers: Vs. Toronto in Tampa, Florida, on Monday night. Wizards: Host San Antonio on Monday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bobby Bancroft, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored three times for his third hat trick in 22 games and seventh of his career to help lift the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Sunday night. Kaapo Kakko added two goals and Kevin Rooney had an empty-netter for the Rangers. They pulled within four points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the East Division after the Bruins lost 1-0 to Pittsburgh earlier Sunday. Adam Fox had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves to improve to 4-0-1 in his career against Buffalo. The Rangers won for the seventh time in their last 10 games and improved to 5-1-1 against the Sabres this season, including 3-0-0 at home. The teams meet again Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres. Dustin Tokarski made 23 saves. PENGUINS 1, BRUINS 0 PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and Jake Guentzel scored in Pittsburgh's victory over Boston. Jarry has won his last four decisions, including a sloppy 7-6 home victory over New Jersey last week, in which he allowed six third-period goals. He rebounded two nights later against the Devils and has earned a point in 11 of his last 12 starts. Guentzel scored his 21st at 4:03 of the third period to help the Penguins win their fourth straight. Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin made a plays at the blueline and along the wall to keep the puck in the zone and get it to Sidney Crosby near the goal-line. Crosby set up Guentzel, who ripped a high slap shot past Jeremy Swayman’s glove from the left faceoff dot. FLYERS 4, DEVILS 3, SO PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux scored twice in 22 seconds to force overtime and was one of three Flyers to score in a shootout in Philadelphia's victory over New Jersey. Sean Couturier also scored in regulation for the Flyers, and Brian Elliott had 29 saves. Michael McLeod, Miles Wood and Pavel Zach scored for New Jersey. The Devils have gone 10 straight games without a win. The teams will meet again Tuesday night in New Jersey. The Associated Press
AVONDALE, La. — Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff that capped a tight and tense final round Sunday. Smith and Leishman won with a par on their second trip up the par-5 18th after Oosthuizen pushed his tee shot into the water and narrowly missed an 11-foot putt for par. The Australians forced the playoff by shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate-shot play at the PGA Tour's lone regular-season team event. Oosthuizen and Schwartzel began the round with a one-stroke lead, but shot a 71 with three pars and two bogeys. It's Smith's third career victory — second at the Zurich team event — and best result since tying for second at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters last November. It's also was his sixth top 10 since the current tour season started last October. Smith's last victory came at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii. It was Leishman's sixth career victory, his best result since tying for fifth at the Masters this month and his first win since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. The climactic finish capped off a compelling duel between two teams that teed off together in the final grouping and took turns holding leads that never grew to more than two strokes. After Smith made birdie putts of 9 feet on the par-5 seventh and 7 feet on the par-3 ninth to pull his team even atop the leaderboard, the Aussies went in front on 10, when Schwartzel's approach found the bunker and his team two-putted for bogey. Smith and Leishman took a two-shot lead with a birdie on the par-5 11th, where Leishman drove 307 yards into the fairway and Smith sent the team's second shot 265 yards to the green, setting up a birdie. But the gave a stroke back on 13 when Leishman's drive went into the TPC Louisiana's trademark, towering and old-growth cypress three that stands alone like a monolith in the fairway. That forced the team to take a drop that led to a bogey. The South Africans moved back into the lead on 15, where Schwartzel followed up Oosthuizen's 205-yard approach shot with a nearly 15-foot putt for birdie, while Smith, whose approach had fallen short of the green, narrowly missed a 13-foot putt for par. Smith then bounced his booming, 294-yard tee shot on 16 into the water, but it went out of bounds close enough to the green that Leishman was able to hit a chip on his team's third shot and rolled it in from more than 23 feet for birdie to tie Ooshuizen and Schwartzel at 21 under. Both teams bogeyed the par-3 17th to head to the par-5 18th tied at 20 under. The two Canadians who made the weekend cut finished near the bottom of the pack. Michale Gligic of Burlington, Ont., and American teammate Vincent Whaley fired a 75 in the final round to finish 7 under. David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., and American partner Zack Sucher shot a 77 to finish 5 under. Peter Uihlein and Richy Werenski shot a 67, with six birdies and one bogey, to shoot up the leaderboard from 18th to third. Billy Horschel and former LSU player Sam Burns shot a 69 to tie for fourth with Brandt Snedeker-Keith Mitchell and Brendan Steele-Kegan Bradley. Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm, the defending champions from 2019, closed with a 70 to finish seventh at 17 under. ___ More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press