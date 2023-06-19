The sporting weekend in pictures

Andy Murray sealed a second successive title as he beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in straight sets at the Rothesay Nottingham Open.
An all-British final in the women’s singles ensured the Scot would not be the only home competitor to lift a trophy, with Katie Boulter beating Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 to claim a maiden WTA Tour title.
Scotland stunned Erling Haaland’s Norway with a 2-1 comeback victory in their Euro 2024 qualifier, downpours dampened day three of the Ashes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reached a Formula One milestone at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Scroll to continue with content
Ad
ADVERTISEMENT
Rory McIlroy once again missed out on a major title at the US Open as he finished a shot behind American Wyndham Clark, who claimed his first major championship.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.