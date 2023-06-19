The sporting weekend in pictures

Andy Murray sealed a second successive title as he beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in straight sets at the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

An all-British final in the women’s singles ensured the Scot would not be the only home competitor to lift a trophy, with Katie Boulter beating Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 to claim a maiden WTA Tour title.

Scotland stunned Erling Haaland’s Norway with a 2-1 comeback victory in their Euro 2024 qualifier, downpours dampened day three of the Ashes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reached a Formula One milestone at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Rory McIlroy once again missed out on a major title at the US Open as he finished a shot behind American Wyndham Clark, who claimed his first major championship.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Andy Murray’s wife Kim Murray and their children surprised the former world number one when they appeared in the stands for his Father’s Day victory (Nigel French/PA)

Britain’s Katie Boulter was elated after clinching her first WTA Tour title at her home tournament in Nottingham (Nigel French/PA)

Scotland completed a stunning late comeback to beat Norway in their Euro 2024 qualifier (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England’s Ben Stokes celebrated the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith during day two of the first Ashes Test (David Davies/PA)

Fans broke out their umbrellas as heavy rain fell during day three at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA)

England players huddle ahead of Australia A’s second innings during day three of the Women’s International Test (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Great Britain’s Fiona Crackles celebrates scoring the opening goal during her side’s 4-2 FIH Hockey Pro League victory over USA (John Walton/PA)

Wigan’s Morgan Smithies is tackled during the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final at DW Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)

England’s Eberechi Eze and James Maddison caught up during a training session at Manchester United’s Trafford Training Centre (Martin Rickett/PA)

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix and equalled Ayrton Senna’s career 41 victories (Christinne Muschi/AP)