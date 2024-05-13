The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United clinched their first major trophy after beating Tottenham 4-0 to win the Women’s FA Cup, while England got their international summer off to a winning start with a 53-run win against Pakistan in the first T20 at Edgbaston.
Burnley were relegated from the Premier League and Lauren Price claimed the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine welterweight world titles with victory against Jessica McCaskill in Cardiff.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from this weekend’s sporting action.
Mike Tyson was once the baddest man on the planet as the heavyweight boxing champion. But at age 57, and better known for his roles in such projects as The Hangover films and the Mike Tyson Mysteries TV series over the last 19 years, Tyson has raised concerns that he’s making a big mistake by …
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins captain and the team's leading scorer in the playoffs, was scratched from Sunday night's game against the Florida Panthers, two days after he left Game 3 in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Marchand, who turned 36 on Saturday, was shaken by a collision with Florida's Sam Bennett early in the first period of the 6-2 loss. He struggled to get off the ice and appeared to be in pain on the bench; he did not take the ice in the third period.
Toronto FC saw its five-game winning streak end in ugly fashion Saturday in a 3-2 loss to New York City FC that saw seven yellow cards, one red and a frenzied post-game melee. There was bad blood between the two teams dating back to New York's 2-1 win on March 16 when there was an altercation in the tunnel at halftime at Yankee Stadium. New York coach Nick Cushing had played down that incident when asked about it on the lead-up to Saturday's match, saying: "There was nothing in it. It was two te
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Canada's Christopher Morales Williams broke a few more records in what's been a dazzling breakout season to date. The 19-year-old Vaughan, Ont., native ran a world-leading time of 44.05 seconds to win the men's 400-metre event at the Southeastern Conference outdoor championships on Saturday. The University of Georgia sophomore broke Tyler Christopher's Canadian record of 44.44 from 2005, reigning Olympic 100 silver medallist Fred Kerley's meet record of 44.09 from 2017, along
For much of the past two years, Caitlin Clark has been the centerpiece of the college basketball world. Now Clark, like NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird was 45 years ago, is involuntarily the focus of discussions about race and her transition to professional basketball. Though Clark hasn't said anything to fuel the Black-white narrative surrounding her meteoric rise, talks about a double standard are being had. “I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about Black and whit
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Connor Bedard scored twice in his world championship debut, and Canada overcame a surprise early deficit to open its title defence at the world hockey championship with a 4-2 win over newcomer Britain on Saturday. The 18-year-old Bedard, coming off a great rookie NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks, scored twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach. “It was a good first game, but we want to keep improving and be on
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Premier League title race will go to the last day of the season after Arsenal returned to the top of the standings with a 1-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday. Leandro Trossard struck in the 20th minute at Old Trafford to ensure Arsenal will take defending champion Manchester City to the final round of games next Sunday. Anything other than a win against United for Mikel Arteta's team could have seen City clinch the title with victory at Tottenham on Tuesday. Ars
A proposed motor sport racing park in central Alberta has fuelled an 11-year war between race car enthusiasts and farmers worried about the environment. The company bought 194 hectares of land along the Rosebud River valley promising a world-class race park but it has run into stiff opposition from area landowners. (May 11, 2024)
VANCOUVER — Kris Knoblauch said some silent prayers as he watched his Edmonton Oilers warm up on the ice Friday night. The head coach's team was less than an hour from facing the Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 of their second round playoff series and Knoblauch wasn't sure whether star forward Leon Draisaitl would be able to play. Turns out he had nothing to worry about. Draisaitl not only played, but scored and contributed three assists as the Oilers topped the Canucks 4-3 in overtime. The result l