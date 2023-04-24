The sporting weekend in pictures

Around 48,000 people took part in the London Marathon on Sunday, which moved back to its usual April timing after three years of the race being held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Around 48,000 people took part in the London Marathon on Sunday, which was the last for Sir Mo Farah as Kelvin Kiptum and Sifan Hassan produced brilliant runs to win the elite races.

On Saturday, Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as Manchester City saw off Sheffield United 3-0 in their FA Cup semi-final, before rivals Manchester United edged past Brighton on penalties to set up a derby showdown back at Wembley on June 3.

In the Premier League, Leicester boosted their survival hopes, but it was a Sunday afternoon to forget for Tottenham as they were thrashed 6-1 at Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Leyton Orient clinched the League Two title and there was a Hollywood ending for Wrexham’s dream of returning to the Football League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.