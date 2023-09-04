The sporting weekend in pictures

Teenager Evan Ferguson caught the eye as Premier League marksmen enjoyed a weekend to remember.

The 18-year-old Brighton frontman plundered a hat-trick against Newcastle, matching the feats of Manchester City star Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Heung-min Son.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice scored his first goal for the club against Manchester United and England team-mate Jude Bellingham further enhanced his blossoming reputation with another late winner for Real Madrid, while Kyogo Furuhashi secured Old Firm derby glory for Celtic.

At the US Open, world number two Novak Djokovic survived a major scare and athletics great Sir Mo Farah ran for the last time in London while Max Verstappen won a record 10th successive Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the weekend unfolded in pictures.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson plundered a hat-trick to ruin Newcastle’s Premier League trip to the South Coast (Steven Paston/PA)

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland claimed another match ball with his treble against Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min struck three times in a 5-2 win at Burnley (Nick Potts/PA)

Declan Rice scored his first Arsenal goal in Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates his winner in the Old Firm derby at Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates his stoppage-time winner against Getafe (Jose Breton/AP/PA)

Sir Mo Farah crosses the finish line in fourth place in the men’s elite Big Half race in London (Steven Paston/PA)

Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama hits a six to clinch victory over England in the second women’s IT20 match at Chelmsford (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Three-times US Open champion Novak Djokovic had to come back from two sets down to beat fellow Serb Laslo Djere in the third round (Frank Franklin II/AP/PA)

British number one Katie Boulter was beaten in the third round at the US Open by American Peyton Stearns (Adam Hunger/AP/PA)

Second-placed Sergio Perez (left) celebrates on the podium with Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen after the latter’s record-breaking Italian Grand Prix win (Luca Bruno/AP/PA)

Chris Eubank Jr (centre) knocks down Liam Smith and gains revenge for his January defeat (Peter Byrne/PA)

Team Jumbo-Visma’s Olav Kooij (left) crosses the line to win stage one of the 2023 Tour of Britain from Altrincham to Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)