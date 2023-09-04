The sporting weekend in pictures

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Jadon Sancho was dropped for the Premier League game at Arsenal on Sunday because of below-par displays in training, sparking an angry reaction from the winger in a social media post in which he claimed he was being made a "scapegoat." The 23-year-old Sancho did not travel to north London for the match at Emirates Stadium, where two stoppage-time goals by Arsenal consigned United to a 3-1 loss. Ten Hag said after the match that Sancho, wh
NEW YORK (AP) — The second set was slipping away from Coco Gauff in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Sunday, so maybe she was frustrated by that... or the stumble that left her doing the splits while getting broken... or the pair of double-faults that helped Caroline Wozniacki take that game. Or perhaps it was simply that the last thing she wanted to hear at that moment was the near-constant chatter coming from Brad Gilbert, one of her two coaches sitting in the front row at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Canada's men's basketball team is returning to the Olympics. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. The win sends Canada to the international tournament's quarterfinals and clinches a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada's men's basketball team has not played at the Olympics since the 2000 Sydney Games. "We’re a part of history," said Gilg
Is there a better encapsulation of the current state of Manchester United than the sight of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, standing together as the last line of defence? It was an image to chill the soul of United’s supporters, who have repeatedly warned of the long-term consequences of the mismanagement of their club. Here, in the north London sun, they saw those consequences playing out in real time.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner. Vaidas Kariniauskas scored 15 points, Mindaugas Kuzminskas added 14 and Lithuania beat the U.S. 110-104 in a second-round game at the World Cup. The loss — the first for the U.S. in 10 games this summer, counting five exhibitions on the way to the World Cup — came on a night whe
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi has announced he will miss the entire 2023 season because of a serious family medical issue. The Angels placed Stassi on the restricted list Sunday after he informed them of his decision. Stassi left the team during spring training to deal with the family medical issue and to recover from a hip injury. Stassi told the team he is capable of returning to baseball activities now, but he is choosing not to do so. Putting Stassi on the rest
Ludvig Aberg is expected to become the most inexperienced player in Ryder Cup history on Monday when Luke Donald selects him in his European team, just four months after leaving college to turn professional.
DENVER (AP) — Initial X-rays showed Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen fractured his right middle finger in a 13-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, manager John Schneider said. Jansen was struck by a foul ball on his right hand during Nolan Jones’ at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alejandro Kirk pinch hit for him in the seventh. “It’s a pretty freak injury, and it seems like those are coming in bunches right now,” Schneider said. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and
This follows a backstage altercation between Punk and wrestler Jack Perry, Luke Perry's son The post Former WWE Champ CM Punk Fired From AEW, Owner Tony Khan Says He Felt ‘My Life Was in Danger’ (Updated) appeared first on TheWrap.
For the first time in 25 years, Italy is going to the quarterfinals of the Basketball World Cup. Latvia is going for the first time ever, and Serbia is on its way there as well. So is Canada — which ousted defending champion Spain to claim the last spot. The final spots in the knockout round were decided Sunday, with Italy, Latvia, Canada and Serbia grabbing their quarterfinal spots. Slovenia, Germany, Lithuania and the U.S. all qualified on Friday. And Lithuania pulled off a stunner on Sunday,
DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle hit a three-run triple in a four-run fifth inning, Charlie Blackmon had three hits and three RBIs on his bobblehead night, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Saturday. Doyle’s two-out triple gave the Rockies a 7-5 lead and Blackmon followed with an RBI single as the Rockies broke a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 12 games. “They were throwing me a lot of off-speed and I got a good fastball up in the zone,
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge threw out the convictions of a former Fox executive and a South American sports media and marketing company in the FIFA bribery investigation, citing a May decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in a case involving an aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen, who presided over the trial in Brooklyn federal court, granted a motion for an acquittal in a 55-page decision filed Friday night. Hernan Lopez, the former CEO of Fox Internat