Sporting vs Tottenham prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to make it eight games unbeaten in a row at the start of the 2022/23 season when they face Sporting CP on Tuesday.

After a weekend of postponed games in the Premier League, Spurs have had a week between Champions League fixtures and so Antonio Conte could easily name an unchanged team, following their victory over Marseille.

Sporting saw off Eintracht Frankfurt in a return to form, though they have been somewhat inconsistent this term so far. At the weekend, they beat Portimonense in the Primeira Liga.

If Spurs’ weekend game is called off at home to Leicester, with concerns over policing resources making it a possibility, then this fixture in Europe will be Spurs’ only one across nearly four weeks, with the north London derby the next in line after the international break.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Sporting vs Tottenham?

Spurs head to Sporting on Tuesday 13 September with a 5:45pm BST kick-off at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 4. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The hosts are still without a number of potential starters, with Jeremiah St Juste and Goncalo Inacio both potentially missing - the latter has the better chance to feature. Jovane Cabral is out but Paulinho is back in contention to feature. Luis Neto is facing a race against time to be fit.

For Spurs, the only likely absentee is Lucas Moura, so an unchanged line-up could be named by Antonio Conte. That means Dejan Kulusevski sitting out again, along with Yves Bissouma and Ben Davies.

Predicted line-ups

SCP - Adan, Esgaio, Coates, Inacio, Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Santos, Trincao, Edwards, Pote

TOT - Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Richarlison, Kane, Son

Odds

Sporting 3/1

Draw 45/17

Tottenham 13/12

Prediction

Despite a big result on matchday 1, Sporting haven’t started the campaign in consistent form and it’s difficult to see them holding Spurs at bay if Conte’s team turn up. Sporting 1-2 Tottenham.