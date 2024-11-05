Sporting vs Man City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City – LIVE!

All eyes will be on Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim tonight when Man City come to town in the Champions League. The Sporting manager is set to join Manchester United later this month and can really announce himself to the Old Trafford faithful by beating Pep Guardiola’s side in Europe’s biggest club competition.

Still, City will no doubt be strong favourites for the game. They are not a side who make a habit of losing three games in a row and will be keen to arrest their relative slump after defeats to Tottenham and Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.

The Amorim factor is hard to ignore. Sporting have to be taken on their own merit of course but this is a unique situation for an in-bound Manchester United manager. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Sporting vs Man City latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Estadio Jose Alvalade

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Man City team news: Erling Haaland fit

Prediction: Man City to win

What would could mean?

19:25 , Peter Fitzpatrick

A win for City could put them top of the Champions League table.

They would need Bayer Leverkusen to get a result at Anfield, however.

Standard Sport prediction

19:23 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Until the last few days at least, City had looked rather imperious thus far and won 5-0 on their last visit. Betting against them feels foolish.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Haaland could make history

19:12 , Peter Fitzpatrick

The City striker has a combined 49 goal contributions (44 goals, 5 assists) in just 42 Champions League games.

A goal or assist tonight would make it 50 quicker than anyone in competition history.

The current record holder? Man United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, who did it in 45 games.

Narratives galore.

How many United fans are watching tonight?

19:05 , Peter Fitzpatrick

It feels like a perfect chance for United fans to check out their new manager, as well as his preferred formation.

3-4-3 could be in at Old Trafford very soon.

And here's Sporting's lineup

18:57 , Peter Fitzpatrick

The Portuguese champions start as...

City lineup confirmed

18:46 , Peter Fitzpatrick

It’s a very strong City side, with Erling Haaland confirmed fit and Savinho back in from the start.

Your City line-up in Lisbon! 🩵



XI | Ederson, Lewis, Simpson-Pusey, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo (C), Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Ake, Doku, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Wright, O'Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/vuuzxNkMe3 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 5, 2024

Very soon

18:43 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Team news coming shortly

18:37 , Peter Fitzpatrick

We’ll have lineups in 10 minutes, but reports are suggesting there is a first City start for Jahmai Simpson-Pusey.

The young defender made his professional debut off the bench in the Carabao Cup loss to Spurs.

City have a good recent European record in general

18:27 , Peter Fitzpatrick

City have not lost in 26 consecutive Champions League games, their last coming against Real Madrid in the 2021/22 semi-finals.

They did also go out to Real on penalties last season, but the record only applies to 90 minutes.

Lucky them...

Sporting have a good recent record against English sides

18:22 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Since their clash with City in the 2021/22 season, Sporting are unbeaten against English sides.

In the 2022/23 season, they beat Spurs at home and drew with them away in the Champions League groups, before knocking Arsenal out of the Europa League on penalties in the Europa.

Viana watching current against future side

18:16 , Peter Fitzpatrick

It isn’t just Amorim and Gyokeres who have caught the attention of English clubs.

Sporting Director of Football Hugo Viana will replace retiring City supremo Txiki Begiristain in the summer.

For those who remember, Viana also played for Newcastle back in the early 00s.

Sporting near-perfect this season

18:05 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Amorin has done an incredible job in Lisbon, winning two league titles and setting them up for another this season.

They have won all 10 of their league games, and have two wins and a draw so far in the Champions League.

Gyokeres might be the main man, but as a team, it’s 40 goals in those 13 games.

Tonight is their biggest test, however.

A battle of the Scandinavian strikers

17:58 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Erling Haaland should be fit for tonight, and despite scoring just once in his last five league games, he still has 14 goals in 14 games this season.

The Norwegian is topped by Swedish sensation Viktor Gyokeres. The former Coventry striker has hit a ridiculous 20 in 16 so far.

Who fires tonight could make all the difference.

Can City get back on track?

17:51 , Peter Fitzpatrick

By their standards, City are in a slump. They have lost their last two games in all competitions, being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Spurs before losing for the first Premier League game in 32 at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Three in a row would be a rarity, and just the third time in the Pep era.

Previous meetings

17:42 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Sporting and City have met on four previous occasions, in knockout ties in both the Champions and Europa League.

City demolished Amorim’s side 5-0 in a round of 16 first leg in Lisbon, before drawing 0-0 in a dead rubber second leg at the Etihad in 2022.

10 years prior, Sporting dumped Roberto Mancini’s side out of the Europa, with away goals being the difference after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Where to watch Sporting vs Man City

17:38 , Peter Fitzpatrick

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on TNT Sports 1.

Kick-off time and venue

17:33 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Kick off is at 8pm GMT in the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

It is Amorim’s final home game as Sporting manager, and he could hardly have picked a more suitable opponent.

Good evening

17:30 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Champions League clash between Sporting CP and Manchester City.

An already enticing encounter has even more spice to it with Ruben Amorim less than a week away from taking over at United.

It’s a preview of the Manchester Derby on the touchline, and a potential cracker on the pitch.