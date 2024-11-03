Sporting vs Man City: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Manchester City are looking to take a big step towards qualification for the Champions League knockouts this week when they head to Sporting CP.

Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in Europe this season and have won both games since drawing their opening fixture 0-0 with Inter Milan, most recently thrashing Sparta Prague 5-0. They were, however, beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth on Saturday - having also exited the Carabao Cup at Tottenham a few days earlier.

Sporting, meanwhile, have Ruben Amorim in the dugout for the penultimate time before the 39-year-old coach joins Manchester United.

The Portuguese champions are unbeaten too, having overcome Lille and Sturm Graz while drawing with PSV.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Sporting Lisbon vs Man City is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday 5 November, 2024.

Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal will host.

Where to watch Sporting vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Sporting vs Man City team news

City are in the midst of an injury crisis. Kevin De Bruyne returned to the bench for the defeat on the south coast and Kyle Walker played after his recent absence but Guardiola has confirmed both Ruben Dias and John Stones are expected to miss out until after this month’s international break.

Jack Grealish, Rodri and Oscar Bobb are also likely to miss the trip to the Portuguese capital.

Pep Guardiola is dealing with an injury crisis at Manchester City (AFP via Getty Images)

Sporting vs Man City prediction

Until the last few days at least, City had looked rather imperious thus far and won 5-0 on their last visit. Betting against them feels foolish.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 2

Draws: 1

Sporting wins: 1

Sporting vs Man City latest odds

Sporting to win: 31/10

Draw: 3/1

Man City to win: 4/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.