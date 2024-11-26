Sporting v Arsenal LIVE: Latest score as Gabriel extends Gunners’ lead in Champions League

Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring Arsenal’s second goal (Reuters)

Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to Lisbon on Tuesday night as they take on Sporting CP in the Champions League, with the hosts settling into life after Ruben Amorim. With the head coach now departed for Manchester United, the Primeira Liga leaders are under the guidance of Joao Pereira from this point onwards, with his first game resulting in a 6-0 cup win against lower-league opposition.

This will be somewhat of a bigger test, but Sporting have the comfort of points on the board after Amorim led them to 10 points from four games, leaving them second in the expanded Champions League table, behind only Liverpool. Arsenal have been a little less consistent, with seven points accrued to put them 12th - good enough for a playoff spot but not automatic qualification, so improvements are needed if that remains the aim.

One big issue is the Gunners’ away form in Europe, with just one away win in eight years in this competition. Follow the live blog below for team news and match action from Sporting v Arsenal:

Sporting XI: Israel, St Juste, Inacio, Diomande, Araujo, Morita, Quenda, Hjulmand, Edwards, Gyokeres, Trincao.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori; Rice, Odegaard, Partey; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

GOAL! Sporting 0-1 Arsenal (Martinelli, 7 min)

GOAL! Sporting 0-2 Arsenal (Havertz, 22 min)

GOAL! Sporting 0-3 Arsenal (Gabriel, 45+1 min)

A long way back for Sporting now. Here’s Arsenal’s second goal:

A perfect half by the Gunners, with goals from Martinelli, Havertz and Gabriel firing them into a strong position at the break.

GOAL! Sporting 0-3 Arsenal (Gabriel, 45+1 min)

Declan Rice sends in a deep in-swinging corner and Gabriel arrives with typical speed, leaping into the air to power a header into the net from close range.

Sporting 0-2 Arsenal

45 min: Saka is terrorising Araujo tonight and he does it again here, leaving his marker on the floor after checking back from the byline. His cross is well stood up for Havertz at the back post and Sporting have to scramble it clear for a corner...

Sporting 0-2 Arsenal

42 min: A lovely move by Arsenal as Saka and Partey pop the ball about in Sporting’s half while their opponents forlornly chase shadows.

Sporting 0-2 Arsenal

40 min: Edwards dribbles purposefully towards the box but he’s eased off the ball by Saliba, and Sporting’s brief bit of momentum ends abruptly.

Sporting 0-2 Arsenal

38 min: Another good chance for Arsenal as Odegaard feeds Saka on the right side. Saka cuts inside and shoots from about 15 yards but it’s blocked, and when the ball falls to Rice in the box he smashes his shot well wide from a tight angle.

Sporting 0-2 Arsenal

35 min: Sporting keep giving the ball away in their own half, and it’s making it easy for Arsenal to dominate right now. Over on TNT Sports, Steve McManaman is getting high-pitched irate with the Sporting players.

Sporting 0-2 Arsenal

32 min: Saka scoops a smart pass into Havertz behind the Sporting defence, but the German dithers and lets it bounce, and allows Israel to come out to smother the chance.

Sporting 0-2 Arsenal

29 min: Saka cuts inside from the right side and fires off a well-struck shot, which Israel gets down low to his left to claim.

Sporting 0-2 Arsenal

27 min: Calafiori fouls Trincao on Sporting’s right wing and they have a free-kick, but it’s overhit and David Raya can claim it.

GOAL! Sporting 0-2 Arsenal (Havertz, 22 min)

Partey chips a lovely pass into the path of Saka’s arcing run into the box from the right wing, who slips the ball across for Kai Havertz to tap home from close range. Two similar goals, slicing Sporting’s left flank open.

Sporting 0-1 Arsenal

20 min: The ball bounces out invitingly to Thomas Partey on the edge of the box, but the midfielder’s shot bounces straight into the gloves of Israel.

Sporting 0-1 Arsenal

18 min: Morita is so slick on the ball for Sporting in central midfield, and the Japanese international turns neatly before spraying a pass out to the left wing. Arsenal win it back though and head up the other end, where Martinelli’s blocked cross earns a corner.

Sporting 0-1 Arsenal

15 min: Arsenal defend a couple of corners in succession as Sporting try to push for the equaliser, but they visitors are proving hard to break down.

Sporting 0-1 Arsenal

12 min: Saka is penalised for a foul on ex-Spurs man Marcus Edwards around 35 yards out. That seemed a bit harsh as Saka seemed to win the ball, but Sporting have a set-piece in a decent area. It’s not a great delivery, though, and Arsenal clear their lines.

Sporting 0-1 Arsenal

10 min: Sporting quickly go on the attack looking to level things. They work it well to the edge of the box and then spread it left for Quenda, but the wing-back is shut down by Declan Rice just inside the area.

GOAL! Sporting 0-1 Arsenal (Martinelli, 7 min)

And there’s the breakthrough! Rice slips in Timber on the right side of the area, who whips a ball into the six-yard box, where Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli are waiting, and it’s the Brazilian who gets in to tap home.

Sporting 0-0 Arsenal

6 min: Arsenal are dominating these early exchanges, pinning Sporting back...

Sporting 0-0 Arsenal

3 min: An early yellow card for Sporting’s Diomande for a clumsy challenge, and he’s got a long night ahead on a booking.

Kick-off! Sporting 0-0 Arsenal

We’re underway.

The famous Champions League soundtrack plays, but it is being drowned out by the most deafening noise from the home support. A fantastic atmosphere tonight.

A reminder of tonight’s line-ups in Lisbon:

Sporting XI: Israel, St Juste, Inacio, Diomande, Araujo, Morita, Quenda, Hjulmand, Edwards, Gyokeres, Trincao.

Subs: Kovacevic, Callai, Reis, Harder, Catamo, Fresneda, Braganca, Esgaio, Brito, Simoes, Monteiro, Couto.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.

Subs: Neto, Setford, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Jorginho, Sterling, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus.

Ruben Amorim’s successor at Sporting, Joao Pereira, said this week: “Before the game against Manchester City, the players were already thinking that they could reach the play-offs. The victory against City is a morale booster, but it only gives us three points. Against Arsenal it’s a little different. I think we’re ready.”

Sporting, who thrashed Manchester City 4-1 in their last outing, are enjoying an outstanding campaign, remaining unbeaten in second place with 10 points.

Arteta acknowledged the Portuguese champions pose a major challenge for Arsenal but also offer an opportunity for a morale-boosting triumph.

“The run they are on is incredible, which tells you it’s not only about their qualities but their ambition and the team energy they have. That’s the great challenge we have,” he said.

“To come here tomorrow, make a statement, and show that we are capable against this kind of opponent by being ourselves and winning the game.”

“It’s certainly something we have to improve. We have the right steps, and looking back at the way we played against Inter, we dominated the game and should have won,” Arteta told a news conference on Monday.

“But the reality is you have to make it happen, and we didn’t. Those steps are what we need to take next - be ruthless and much more efficient in the opposition box.

“We wanted to be higher (in the standings), but it’s the position we are in right now.

“We have to play in a way that’s going to give us a chance to win the game and fight to do it as quickly as possible. Tomorrow we have a great opportunity to do that.”

Arsenal need to be ruthless to secure a win against Sporting and snap their negative run of form away from home in the Champions League, manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of tonight’s clash.

Winless in their last four European outings, Arsenal arrive in Portugal following a 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan at San Siro earlier this month.

Arteta’s side currently sit 12th in the new Champions League 36-team format, where the top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16 and the next 16 enter a two-legged playoff to join them.

The Spaniard acknowledged that improving their away form is key to his team’s chances in Europe’s top-tier club competition.

Sporting XI: Israel; St Juste, Diomande, Inacio; Quenda, Hjulmand, Morita, Maxi Araujo; Trincao, Edwards, Gyokeres.

18:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Great news on the bench for Arsenal, where Kieran Tierney is back after five months out following a hamstring injury sustained at Euro 2024.

So Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz return to the front line, as Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus drop back to the bench. Mikel Arteta also makes two changes in midfield, with Jorginho and Mikel Merino dropping out for Declan Rice and Thomas Partey.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori; Rice, Odegaard, Partey; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Subs: Neto, Setford, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Jorginho, Sterling, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus.

18:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

There are no new injury concerns for Arsenal after the win over Forest, with Ben White the only major absentee after he underwent knee surgery. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are still unavailable too.

Odegaard will hope to start again after a successful return from injury at the weekend, while Kai Havertz and Declan Rice will be hoping to get back their places in the starting eleven after they were both unused substitutes in the 3-0 win at the weekend.

The Gunners also welcomed back Calafiori, and he can hope to start again with White still absent, though Arteta may choose to go with Oleksandr Zinchenko as he manages the Italian’s workload on his return.

Gabriel Martinelli also sat out the win over Forest, and he’ll hope to be involved over Leandro Trossard on the wing.

Sporting have a couple of notable absentees, with attacking midfielder Pote and wing-back Nuno Santos both missing out. However, Geny Catamo and Maximiliano Araujo are in contention to start after missing the weekend’s cup win.

Promising young centre-back Gonçalo Inácio is back fit after a period out, while key man Morten Hjulmand and Viktor Gyokeres will lead the midfield and attack respectively.

Injury news both good and bad for Arsenal this week.

Ben White has been ruled out for “months” after needing surgery, but they do have Kieran Tierney available after a long, long absence. Factoring in a loan spell too, he hasn’t played for the club since summer 2023.

Takehiro Tomiyasu remains sidelined, but everybody else should now be back fit, meaning Arteta could rotate after Declan Rice and Kai Havertz were named subs at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal to make a Champions League statement with a win at Sporting.

The Gunners have failed to win – or score – in their last four European matches on the road.

A narrow 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan last time out has left Arteta’s side down in 12th place in the new-look Champions League table.

And the Spaniard believes a victory in the Portuguese capital, against a Sporting side who, when still managed by Ruben Amorim, thumped Manchester City 4-1 earlier this month, will prove they belong in elite company.

“It’s certainly something we have to improve,” said Arteta.

“I think we have made the right steps and, looking back with the way we played against Inter, which is a team that has been so dominant in their league, reached the final of the Champions League which they should have won, to play and dominate that game.

“But the reality is that you have to make it happen and we didn’t.

“Making those steps is what we have to do next. Be ruthless, be efficient in the opposition box and do what we have to do to take the three points away from here.”

18:05 , Karl Matchett

Florentino Perez may have been keen to grandstand at Real Madrid’s general assembly on Sunday, but some of his stars have been more concerned with just standing still. Almost literally. One player recently complained to friends - and anyone else who would listen - that the forward line does not run enough. It is not just one star’s gripe, either.

You only have to watch some of the matches. Madrid don’t look as finely honed as in recent seasons.

It’s not difficult to see what has changed. Kylian Mbappe has been signed on a wage befitting his status as one of the best in the world. This is the kind of star that Perez has long felt defined Madrid, and his staff have worked hard to get them back to that level over a difficult half-decade in financial terms. The recent Champions League victories were a product of compromise rather than complete power. Madrid had been forensically studious about every signing, ensuring each one fit into a 10-year plan.

No more. They’re back to the biggest.

Return to Galacticos model leaves Real Madrid in uncharted territory

All eyes will be on Viktor Gyokeres it’s fair to say. A hat-trick plundered against Man City threw him front and centre, but his form has been frankly ridiculous in front of goal: across the last month he has scored 17 goals in just nine matches for club and country.

A lot have been against less-than-stellar opponents, it’s true, but even so...many strikers won’t hit 17 this season, let alone this month.

And a hat-trick against Man City counts for plenty, too.

Here’s the state of play in the Champions League before kick-off in Tuesday’s early matches:

Liverpool 12 pts Sporting 10 Monaco 10 Brest 10 Inter 10 Barcelona 9 Dortmund 9 Villa 9

Those eight currently occupy the automatic progression places, through to the last 16. Then in the playoff spots:

It’s Atalanta on eight points, then Man City, Juventus, Arsenal, Leverkusen, Lille, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb all have seven and Real Madrid, Benfica, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Feyenoord, Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid all have six. Add in PSV on five and that’s the whole list of teams in the playoff spots, down to 24th.

So clearly, a lot of places to jump up or fall down each match right now, depending on whether the Gunners emerge successful.

A big sticking point for the Gunners tonight is that their away form in the Champions League is, to put it nicely, diabolical.

Arteta’s team - dating back to before he was in charge of course - have won just a single away match in Europe’s top competition in almost eight years, and if they don’t win tonight, it’ll go beyond that eight-year mark.

Since beating Basel away in 2016, the Gunners have gone to Bayern Munich, Lens, PSV, Porto, Bayern again, Atalanta and Inter Milan and beaten none of them. Just a solitary 2-1 win over a then-struggling Sevilla team a little over a year ago remains their fond recent memory among Europe’s elite.

To be clear there was a gap when Arsenal weren’t in the competition, but even so, it’s one win in seven on the road for Arteta, a record he’ll know must improve considerably.

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Sporting CP vs Arsenal in the Champions League - a big night for the Gunners in trying to get their automatic qualification hopes back on track.

They are only a couple of points adrift of the top eight ahead of this week’s round of games, but with only three more matches to play after tonight, they can’t afford to lose much more ground if they don’t want to head into the playoffs.