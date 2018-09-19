Sporting News' Top 25 Under 25: Ranking best, brightest of NBA's next generation

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis held the top spot on last year's Top 25 Under 25 list, but he celebrated his 25th birthday in March, finally moving him out of this age bracket. With the perennial All-Star now off to a life full of Denny's Grand Slams and "Murder, She Wrote" marathons (because he is older now, you see), who will seize the throne?

Well, that's what we're here to find out. Before the 2018-19 season tips off, Sporting News ranked the top 25 players under 25 years old. We tried to balance both current productivity and future outlook, but this is not an exact science. It's entirely possible a youngster could make his ranking look foolish over the course of 82 games, but just know we don't hate any specific teams or players. Really, we don't.

With that said, let's jump in, starting with the most recent No. 1 overall pick...

25. Deandre Ayton, Suns

Experience: Rookie, 20 years old

Why he's here: Ayton is a chiseled 7-footer with a 7-5 wingspan, and he used his physicality to dominate opponents during his one year at Arizona (20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds per game). He will face tough challenges defensively early in his career, especially when it comes to switching onto quicker guards and wings, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him consistently average a double-double as he gains more experience.

24. Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Experience: Rookie, 19 years old

Why he's here: Fresh off his 19th birthday, Jackson enters the league with serious "unicorn" potential. At 6-11, he can shoot from beyond the arc (39.6 percent from 3-point range on nearly three attempts per game at Michigan State) and protect the rim defensively (5.5 blocks per 40 minutes). The Grizzlies were looking to trade their pick ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft, but they may stumbled into a winning lottery ticket with Jackson.

23. Julius Randle, Pelicans

Experience: Fifth season, 23 years old

Why he's here: When Randle starts rolling downhill, it's like watching the Juggernaut run through walls. He feasted in the paint, attempting almost eight field goals per game within five feet of the basket, putting him above other bigs like Steven Adams, DeAndre Jordan and Rudy Gobert. Randle is playing for a new contract this season, so it wouldn't hurt his bottom line if he diversifies his game a bit while in New Orleans.

22. OG Anunoby, Raptors

Experience: Second season, 21 years old

Why he's here: Anunoby shut down any concerns about his right knee coming out of college by becoming a staple in Toronto's starting lineup as a rookie. His offensive stats don't jump off the page, but he filled his role nicely next to Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, particularly as a 3-point shooter out of the corners. He has flashed the potential to become an All-NBA defender as well, a frightening thought considering he now plays with Kawhi Leonard.

21. Dario Saric, 76ers

Experience: Third season, 24 years old

Why he's here: Saric perfectly complemented Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid last season, hitting on 39.3 percent of his 3-point attempts and scoring 6.7 points per game off catch-and-shoot opportunities. He still has room to grow as a playmaker, and though he is far from a defensive stopper, giving maximum effort his often enough as part of Philly's elite defense.

marcus-smart-ftr-020618.jpg

20. Marcus Smart, Celtics

Experience: Fifth season, 24 years old

Why he's here: Wait, Smart isn't 25 yet? He's one of those guys who seems older because he's been playing heavy minutes since his first year and he always reaches the playoffs. Smart just figures out a way to help his team win games. The numbers back it up — Boston's defensive rating and net rating drop significantly when he leaves the floor. Sure, he should probably scale back on the deep jumpers, but then we wouldn't get to watch him chase down the rebound and dive into the front row to save the possession.

19. Myles Turner, Pacers

Experience: Fourth season, 22 years old

Why he's here: Is this the year Turner turns all that potential into performance? He is built for the future as a long, athletic center capable of stretching the floor in the pick-and-pop game, but something always feels off. One game Turner delivers 19 points and 11 rebounds, the next he is forced off the floor with foul trouble. That's the reason for his slide down from last year's list. Indiana needs him to develop into a reliable option behind Victor Oladipo.

18. Lonzo Ball, Lakers

Experience: Second season, 20 years old

Why he's here: Let's get it out of the way. Ball is not a good shooter. He is, in fact, quite bad. But the former UCLA standout is working on that aspect of his game, and there were a lot of positive signs from his rookie campaign. He was one of the top passers in the league (7.2 assists per game), and he displayed terrific defensive instincts throughout the season. A respectable jumper will create so many more opportunities for him — oh, and playing with LeBron James helps.

17. Lauri Markkanen, Bulls

Experience: Second season, 21 years old

Why he's here: Hey, maybe that Jimmy Butler trade won't look so terrible after all. Markkanen made 100 3-pointers faster than anyone in NBA history, an accomplishment that only becomes more impressive when you remember he's a 7-footer, not a traditional shooting guard. His defense won't scare anyone away from the hoop, but he was actually better than expected and held his own against a few top stars. And let's not forget his nickname is "The Finnisher." That's top notch.

16. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Experience: Rookie, 19 years old

Why he's here: How good is this kid? Dirk Nowitzki is already saying Doncic is better than he was at the same age. He can do it all offensively, whether it's outside shooting, creative finishes near the basket or finding teammates for easy buckets. Doncic's projections are absolutely off the charts, though it's fair to be skeptical of how quickly he can adjust to the speed and athleticism of NBA players. Still, there are plenty of reasons why he's one of the favorites for Rookie of the Year.

aaron-gordon-ftr-020218.jpg

15. Aaron Gordon, Magic

Experience: Fifth season, 23 years old

Why he's here: Evaluating Gordon can be difficult. There's always the question of what percentage of his issues as a player go back to a dysfunctional franchise instead of him. He averaged a career-high 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season, but much like the rest of the team, he saw a big drop in production over the second half. We will leave him in this middle range and give him a chance to figure it out.

14. Jamal Murray, Nuggets

Experience: Third season, 21 years old

Why he's here: Murray might be ready to make a leap. The sharpshooter finished 2017-18 with a terrific 45.1/37.8/90.5 slash line, and if he starts drilling pull-up jumpers at a higher rate, he could become a nightmare to guard. His defense at the point of attack must improve, but then again, Denver's entire roster needs to improve on that end.

13. Brandon Ingram, Lakers

Experience: Third season, 21 years old

Why he's here: The Lakers didn't want to move Ingram in a blockbuster trade because president of basketball operations Magic Johnson clearly sees what he can become. Ingram scored 16.1 points and added 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in his second NBA season, showing much more comfort with the ball in his hands. He's far from his final form, which is good news for LeBron, who can further his development and teach him the finer details of the game.

12. Gary Harris, Nuggets

Experience: Fifth season, 24 years old

Why he's here: Harris isn't the No. 1 option, but he does a little bit of everything for the Nuggets. He can score (17.5 points per game), shoot the deep ball (39.6 percent on 3-pointers) and accept tough defensive assignments (1.8 steals per game). Harris is the kind of chameleon who could bring something positive to any team in the league.

11. Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks

Experience: Fourth season, 23 years old

Why he's here: There's no doubting Porzingis' talent. By the time he enters his prime, we could be looking at a Nowitzki-like shooter with better rim protection. But Porzingis is coming off a torn ACL and likely won't return to the court until February of next year. A full recovery could propel the "Porzingod" back into top-five territory. We'll have to wait and see.

devin-booker-091918-getty-ftr.jpg

10. Devin Booker, Suns

Experience: Fourth season, 21 years old

Why he's here: After signing a five-year, $158 million contract with the Suns, the pressure is squarely on Booker to prove he is more than a guy who racks up points in blowout losses. Booker gets buckets with the best of them (24.9 points per game) and his assist numbers have increased each year, but if Phoenix wants to crawl out of the Western Conference basement, he can't be lackadaisical on defense or let his teammates off the hook.

9. Clint Capela, Rockets

Experience: Fifth season, 24 years old

Why he's here: Speaking of new contracts, how about $90 million for Houston's starting center? Capela led the NBA in field goal percentage (65.2) last season due in large part to his on-court chemistry with James Harden and Chris Paul. (The Rockets went 42-3 during the regular season when Capela, Harden and Paul all played together.) He also faced a high volume of shots near the rim as the team's defensive anchor, blocking 1.9 shots per game. As Capela continues to take steps forward, that deal could become a huge steal.

8. Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Experience: Third season, 21 years old

Why he's here: Brown is already on track to earn All-Star spots on the East roster for the next few years. The former No. 3 overall pick averaged 14.5 points per game in 2017-18 while shooting 39.5 percent from the 3-point line. He only improved during Boston's postseason run without losing his efficiency. At 6-7 with a long wingspan, Brown is the ideal modern wing in today's game on both ends of the floor.

7. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Experience: Second season, 20 years old

Why he's here: Did you know Jayson Tatum is only 20 years old? Yes, that line turned into a running joke last season, but Tatum displayed unbelievable skill and poise for such a young player, especially in the playoffs (18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals per game). As if Brown wasn't enough of a win on draft night, now the Celtics have another rising star who could be even better.

6. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Experience: Second season, 22 years old

Why he's here: All Mitchell did was sprint neck-and-neck toward the Rookie of the Year trophy with Ben Simmons in one of the more exciting races in recent memory, lead a Jazz team with low expectations to the playoffs and take out Russell Westbrook and Paul George in the first round. Not bad, huh? You'd like to see Mitchell keep that efficiency higher (43.7 percent from the field), but given the weight of his workload, it's hard to penalize him much. He's just special.

ben-simmons-joel-embiid-ftr-012518.jpg

5. Ben Simmons, 76ers

Experience: Second season, 22 years old

Why he's here: Jumpers are overrated, apparently. Simmons exploded onto the scene as a nightly triple-double threat, averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game. He is one of the most naturally gifted passers in the league, and at 6-10, he can see all of the angles and openings not typically available to a normal point guard. Obviously the shot is the one thing keeping Simmons from emerging as an unstoppable force, but he happens to be doing pretty well without it.

4. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Experience: Fourth season, 23 years old

Why he's here: Jokic is the rare center who can initiate an offense because of his ability to put his teammates in positions to score. After averaging 6.1 assists per game in 2017-18, there's an argument to be made that Jokic is right up there with the greatest passing big men of all time. Denver's offensive rating plummets nearly eight points when Jokic leaves the floor, showing just how impactful he can be as a creator and scorer (18.5 points per game, 39.6 percent on 3.7 3-point attempts per game). While he will never be a top-shelf defender, he has consistently finished positive in terms of Defensive Real Plus-Minus, and his offensive output more than makes up for his defensive shortcomings.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

Experience: Fourth season, 22 years old

Why he's here: Here's the 2017-18 slash line for Towns: 54.5/42.1/85.8. That's bananas for a 7-footer. Towns is uncommonly gifted offensively, gobbles up rebounds at a top-five rate and never misses games. (He's 82-for-82 in each of his first three regular seasons.) The defensive issues are notable, but he has done work to fix them, even if he still posts a few highlights that leave Tom Thibodeau shaking his head. The Timberwolves should stop messing around and do whatever is necessary to get that extension signed.

2. Joel Embiid, 76ers

Experience: Third season, 24 years old

Why he's here: Because "Trust the Process," that's why. Embiid proved he can be a two-way monster when fully healthy, posting 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. Philadelphia's net rating goes from 11.6 with him on the floor to minus-0.2 when he sits. He swallows up any shot attempts near the rim. The turnovers are a problem, and he can fall in love with the 3-point shot, but Embiid is such a force that the Sixers can live with those mistakes.

giannis-antetokounmpo-ftr-030918.jpg

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Experience: Sixth season, 23 years old

Why he's here: How is "The Greek Freak" only 23? Antetokounmpo is on the short list of players capable of winning both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in one season. Points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and your dry cleaning if you ask nicely. He's got it all covered. The scary part is Antetokounmpo has yet to perfect his outside shot. Throw that into the equation, and he's not just No. 1 on the Top 25 Under 25 rankings. He's No. 1 over everybody.