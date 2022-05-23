Sporting KC scores at end of 1st half, host Quakes score equalizer very early in 2nd
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Sporting Kansas CityLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Captain Johnny Russell scored on a sweet setup by Cam Duke at the end of the first half, but Sporting Kansas City conceded a very early goal to the Earthquakes in the second.
And that’s the way Sunday evening’s Major League Soccer match at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. ended: in a 1-1 tie between Sporting KC and the host Quakes.
This story will be updated.