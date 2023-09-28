Sporting KC II set for MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. A closer look at KC developmental club

While more than 70,000 people were packed into Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs handle the Chicago Bears in front of Taylor Swift, six miles to the south a hundred people, at best, speckled the bleachers of Swope Soccer Village.

Roughly 30 minutes into a scoreless game, a call went against Sporting KC II. Head coach and former Sporting player Benny Feilhaber turned around and slammed the metal frame of the bench in disgust, prompting the referee to walk over and dole out a yellow card for his emotional display.

Less than 24 hours prior, Sporting manager Peter Vermes received a yellow card for throwing his hands up in reaction to a call he disagreed with. After the match, he ranted against the officials who had told him he had too much emotion in a game with heavy playoff implications.

Sporting KC II also had playoff implications on the line on Sunday afternoon.

“Maybe the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree,” Feilhaber quipped after the match.

At that point, Feilhaber had a chance to take a deep breath. His SKC II side needed a victory — either in a shootout or regulation — to move up into third place on the final day of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season. They defeated St. Louis 4-3 in the shootout after falling behind 1-0 late in the second half.

A goal from Sporting KC’s first-team loanee, Robert Voloder, got the match level before a host of Sporting KC loanees helped get the job done in the shootout, including goalkeeper John Pulskamp.

A playoff spot had already been clinched for SKC II nearly three weeks prior. The move into third place allowed them to pick their opponent for the first round of the playoffs. They surprised everyone and selected Austin FC II, robbing the Texas team of a home playoff match days after leapfrogging them in the standings on the final day.

The success of Sporting KC II in their second year in MLS NEXT Pro has been a significant development. Their record of 13-9-6 with four shootout wins was good for third in the Western Conference. Last year, they finished 15 points back from a postseason spot with a record of 9-12-3.

“The developmental part has been excellent, and we can put a bow on it in that sense,” Feilhaber said. “Regardless of what we look like in the playoffs, I think the team has been night and day compared to last year in terms of talent, in terms of the way we compete.”

Around the soccer world, there is a sentiment surrounding “second teams” or “reserve teams” — whatever the tag may be — that development is paramount to their existence and, at some points, more important than winning.

Even so, the reserve teams, like Sporting KC II, provide players the opportunity to develop winning habits and a winning mentality.

“I think that winning has to always be a part of what you do,” Vermes said. “As much as you’re developing a skill on the field, winning’s the same thing. If you start to win, you’re finding out how to win.”

Sporting KC II’s roster makeup has helped afford the team those opportunities.

SKC II features a blend of academy players brought up to the next level, players seeking a shot to impress an MLS club and first-team players seeking consistent minutes to continue their development and stay ready for opportunities with the first team.

It’s where 2023 breakout player Jake Davis honed his craft for a few years before jumping in with the first team.

Davis has spoken at length about the steps he’s taken as a professional this year. One was how he approached the times he was loaned down for a match with Sporting KC II. Having been on the second team in the past, he had a different perspective coming back as a first-teamer on loan.

“You’re coming down and taking someone’s spot who wants to play,” Davis said. “So I think the minimum is to give everything you’ve got. If you think like that, you’ll get better either way.”

Vermes used the term “dominate” when discussing what he wants to see from players on first-team contracts when they’re loaned to Sporting KC II. And so far this year, he’s been pleased with what he’s seen.

“Over all the years we’ve had a second team, those guys have finally realized the responsibility they have being a first-team player and going down and playing with the second team,” Vermes said.

It hasn’t just been the first-team loanees that have done the work for SKC II. Feilhaber said there were a number of players that he’d be “happy to recommend to Peter to sign to the first team next year or one day in the future.”

Players like Alenis Vargas (6 goals, 5 assists), Josh Coan (6 goals, 8 assists), Ethan Bryant (8 goals, 3 assists) and Pau Vidal (11 goals) have put together strong seasons.

“I feel like we checked every single box,” Feilhaber said. “In terms of improving the squad, improving the talent, the way we play and, obviously, performing on the field.”

Feilhaber is looking forward to the postseason and seeing how much more the group can accomplish.

“I do think that there’s a high ceiling for these guys,” Feilhaber said. “If we play with that conviction, competitive spirit and unity, this team will be tough to beat.”

Sporting KC II will begin their postseason campaign at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence on Friday night. Their matchup with Austin FC II kicks off at 7 p.m. Central.